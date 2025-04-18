Good Friday Observed with Solemnity and Reflection in Udupi District

Udupi: Christians throughout the Udupi district observed Good Friday with reverence and devotion, marking the solemn commemoration of the crucifixion of Jesus Christ. Churches across various denominations held day-long prayer services and fasting, reflecting on the profound sacrifice made for the redemption of humanity.

Large numbers of devotees congregated at local churches, participating in traditional Good Friday observances, most notably the Stations of the Cross, also known as the “Way of the Cross.” This significant religious ceremony retraced the final journey of Jesus Christ to Mount Calvary from the palace of the Roman governor, Pontius Pilate. The 14 stations along this path were meticulously re-enacted, with worshippers moving between each station, singing hymns and engaging in prayerful contemplation. The narrative of Christ’s betrayal, arrest, trial, and subsequent crucifixion was solemnly recounted by officiating priests at each station, providing a poignant reminder of the events leading to the ultimate sacrifice.

The observance of Good Friday commenced in all churches across the district with the ‘Way of the Cross’ ceremony. Several churches conducted solemn processions, featuring life-size statues of Jesus Christ, carried in prayerful worship as devotees participated in silent reflection and supplication. The atmosphere throughout the district was one of somber contemplation and spiritual devotion.

The Bishop of Udupi Diocese, Dr. Gerald Isaac Lobo, participated in the religious ceremony held at the Milagres Cathedral in Kallianpur. Joining him were dignitaries including Mosgr Ferdinand Gonsalves, Rector of the Cathedral and Vicar General of the Diocese; Fr. Pradeep Cardoza, Assistant Parish Priest; Fr. Alberto Napolitano, Secretary of the Apostolic Nuncio to India and Nepal; Fr. Ivan Martis, Secretary of the Apostolic Nuncio to Bolivia; and Fr. Ronson D’Souza, Rector of Holy Cross Home Katapady. Their presence underscored the significance of the day for the Catholic community of Udupi.

During the service, Bishop Lobo delivered a poignant message, emphasizing the significance of Jesus Christ’s sacrifice. “On this sacred day, we reflect on Jesus’ ultimate sacrifice, entrusting His spirit to the Father for the redemption of humanity,” he stated. “Good Friday is a holy day to meditate on the significance of Christ’s sacrifice, which demonstrates His infinite love for humankind.”

The Bishop further elaborated on the enduring relevance of Christ’s sacrifice in the modern world. “As we commemorate Jesus’ life offered on the cross, we are reminded of the true meaning of love, forgiveness, and sacrifice. His sacrifice serves as a guiding light, symbolizing forgiveness for our sins and revealing the depth of divine love. In today’s troubled world, Christ’s sacrifice teaches us valuable lessons of compassion, coexistence, and human values. Through love and forgiveness, we can attain true peace.”

Bishop Lobo concluded his message with a call to action, urging the faithful to embrace the principles embodied in Christ’s sacrifice. “Let us commit to loving one another, forgiving our enemies, and transforming the pain of suffering into peace. May we draw strength from Christ’s sacrifice and strive to live a life that reflects His teachings of love, compassion, and forgiveness. May Christ’s sacrifice be a guiding light in our lives, inspiring us to build a new society founded on love, forgiveness, and selflessness.”

The solemn church liturgy on Good Friday included a dramatized reading of the ‘Passion of the Cross’ from the Gospel of St. John, a powerful retelling of Christ’s suffering and death. This was followed by the veneration of the Cross, a deeply symbolic act of reverence for the instrument of Christ’s sacrifice, and concluded with the distribution of Holy Communion to the faithful.

With the completion of the Good Friday observances, Christians across the Udupi district are now preparing to celebrate the joyous resurrection of Jesus Christ on Easter Sunday, marking the triumph of life over death and the promise of eternal salvation. The solemnity of Good Friday serves as a poignant prelude to the hope and renewal that Easter Sunday represents, solidifying the core tenets of the Christian faith within the community.