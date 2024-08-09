Somy Ali: Saroj Khan was literally the only one who could make me dance

Mumbai: Actress Somy Ali has shared a throwback moment from her 1994 film “Aao Pyaar Karen” and shared that it was only late legendary choreographer Saroj Khan, who could make her dance.

Somy took to Instagram, where she shared a scene featuring her and veteran actor Prem Chopra from the film, which also stars Saif Ali Khan and Shilpa Shetty.

“Loving this #tbt’ with Prem uncle and an opportunity to work with the late, Saroj Khan ji, AKA, Masterji. There was no one like her. Saroj ji is missed daily and loved by more than she could have imagined.

“Master ji was literally the only one who could make me dance or let’s call what remotely looked like dancing, and she didn’t know this, but it was because I was terrified of her,” she wrote.

Somy heaped praise on Shilpa and Saif.

“Shilpa and Saif were naturals, be it performance or dancing,” said Somy.

She went on to call Shilpa the “nicest mom in all of Bollywood” and that “she was an amazing palm reader”.

“Particularly @theshilpashetty her talent was unmatched in every aspect. Beauty, dance and acting. And, she had the nicest mom in all the Bollywood moms. She was kind, humble and friendly.”

“No egos whatsoever and the coolest thing was that she could, was an amazing palm reader. Loved her!”

Directed by Ravindra Peepat, “Aao Pyaar Karen” was a remake of the 1992 Tamil film “Chembaruthi” starring Prashanth, Roja, Mansoor Ali Khan, Nassar, Radha Ravi, and Bhanumathi.