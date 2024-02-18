Sonarika Bhadoria flaunts Shiv-Parvati mehendi design at her nuptials



Mumbai: The wedding festivities for actress Sonarika Bhadoria and her longtime boyfriend Vikas Parashar have begun, and the ‘Devon Ke Dev…Mahadev’ actress has shared glimpses from her mesmerising mehendi night.

Bhadoria, who is well-known for her portrayal of Goddess Parvati in the show, shared a picture of her hennaed hands, which had images of Lord Shiva and Parvati on them.

The actress wore a green velvet choli, paired with red lehenga and matching dupatta. She sported a green neckpiece, matching earrings, a side ‘maang teeka’ and red bangles. The look was rounded off with glossy makeup.

The mehendi photoshoot features her beau in an olive green kurta-pyjama set.

The ‘Ishq Mein Marjawan’ actress captioned the post as: “Mehendi hai rachnewaali, haathon mein gehri laali.”

There is also a video shared by the wedding planner, which shows Sonarika dancing happily to dhol beats, and can be seen showering flowers on her partner.

The wedding is taking place in Ranthambore, Rajasthan, and will have five functions — Mata ki chowki, maira ceremony, mehendi, haldi and sangeet.