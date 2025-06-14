South Africa condemns Israeli attacks on Iran

Johannesburg: South Africa condemned Israel’s attacks on Iran, calling for intensified diplomatic efforts to de-escalate tensions in the Middle East.

“South Africa expresses profound concern regarding the attacks conducted by Israel on targets within Iran on 13 June 2025, including reported impacts on military areas, nuclear facilities, and civilian infrastructure. Reports of civilian casualties, alongside military personnel, are deeply troubling,” said the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) in a statement issued Friday night.

“These actions raise serious concerns under international law, including the principles of sovereignty, territorial integrity, and the protection of civilians enshrined in the UN Charter and international humanitarian law,” it said.

The department noted that South Africa is particularly concerned about the implications for nuclear safety and security arising from attacks in the vicinity of nuclear facilities. The International Atomic Energy Agency General Conference passed a resolution against attacks on peaceful nuclear installations as violations of the UN Charter and international law, it said.

While extending its sincere condolences to the Iranian government and the families of all victims, South Africa also reiterated its unwavering commitment to the peaceful resolution of disputes, Xinhua news agency reported.

“South Africa urges maximum restraint by all parties and calls for the urgent intensification of diplomatic efforts to de-escalate tensions and promote stability in the Middle East,” said DIRCO.

“We support ongoing bilateral discussions, such as those between the U.S. and Iran, and reaffirm the critical importance of establishing a Nuclear-Weapon-Free Zone in the Middle East,” it added.