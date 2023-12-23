Southern Railway to Ask NITK whether Collapsed Top Portion of RuB Concrete Box be Reused

Southern Railway to Discuss with National Institute of Technology-Karnataka -Surathkal whether Collapsed Top Portion of RuB Concrete Box in a freak accident on Monday be Reused



Mangaluru: Southern Railway has decided to ask the National Institute of Technology-Karnataka at Surathkal whether the side walls and the base of the concrete box under construction at Mahakalipadpu in Mangaluru, whose top portion fell apart on 18 December 2023, can be reused. The concrete box was part of a railway-under-bridge (RuB). Workers deployed by the contractor have almost completed removing the debris and steel fabrication that collapsed on 18 December evening. The twin RuBs are part of 4- lane concrete road between Morgan’s Gate and Jeppinamogaru Junction on NH66, and would eliminate the level crossing gate at Mahakalipadpu.

Palakkad Divisional Railway Manager Arun Kumar Chaturvedi told reporters that they decided to seek expert opinion from the NITK as the work is a crucial one. Whether a new top portion for the box could be laid keeping the walls and the base intact, or a fresh concrete box has to be erected, is the question being posed to NITK experts. The process might take some time, he said.

The concrete box was the fourth one being constructed for the twin RuB beneath the Mangaluru Junction-Shoranur line at Mahakalipadpu. While pouring concrete over the shuttering for the top portion, the shutters fell apart. Chaturvedi said uneven pouring of the green concrete was the reason for the collapse, and it did not involve any quality issue as the concrete was procured from a ready mix yard.

The four-lane road, work for which was launched in March 2021 by Mangaluru Smart City Limited, was supposed to be completed in a year. However, even after closing the existing Morgan’s Gate-Jeppinamogaru Junction Road for all vehicles, except two wheelers from December 2022, work was progressing at a snail’s pace. Closure of the road coupled with the slow pace of work has affected thousands of motorists travelling from the central business district to Ullal, Thokkottu, Mudipu, and Kasargod

ALSO READ RELATED ARTICLES :

Top Portion of Under-Construction Concrete Box for a RuB at Mahakalipadpu Collapses

New Road from Jeppinamogaru on NH-66 to Jeppu-Morgans Gate Could be Ready by March ’24