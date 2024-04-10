SP traders’ wing campaigns for INDIA bloc candidates in UP



Lucknow: The traders’ wing of the Samajwadi Party, known as Samajwadi Vyapar Sabha, has started campaigning in all main markets of all the Lok Sabha constituencies in the state.

The Samajwadi Vyapar Sabha, during its campaign, will apprise the traders of the decisions taken in their interests in the erstwhile SP governments. The campaign aims at getting maximum votes from the traders for the candidates of the INDIA bloc.

State President of Samajwadi Vyapar Sabha, Pradeep Jaiswal, said that on the instructions of Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, detailed information about the decisions taken and the work done in the interest of business and traders in the previous SP governments will be given in a book form.

The book will be distributed in markets by the district and metropolitan organisations of the Samajwadi Vyapar Sabha and an appeal will be made to ensure the victory of the candidates of the INDIA bloc.

During its tenure, the Samajwadi Party government abolished the octroi system and inspector raj for traders and relaxed Section 3/7 of the Essential Commodities Act (EC Act). Free Traders Accident Insurance Scheme was started by the Akhilesh government.