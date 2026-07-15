Spandana Shetty installed as President of Mangalore Toastmasters Club

Mangaluru: The new executive committee of Mangalore Toastmasters Club for the year 2026–2027, headed by President Spandana Shetty, was installed at a function held at Hotel Goldfinch, Mangaluru, on Saturday, July 11. Yatish Baikampady was the chief guest on the occasion.

Congratulating the newly installed team, Yatish Baikampady lauded Toastmasters International for its significant contribution toward developing confident communicators and effective leaders. He encouraged members to make the best use of the Toastmasters platform for personal and professional growth while contributing positively to society.

Area F2 Director Fiona Pinto administered the oath of office to the new executive committee for the year 2026–2027, led by President Spandana Shetty. The team comprises Smrithi Natanasubramanian (Vice-President–Education), Kavitha Kamath (Vice-President–Membership), Ranjani Kamath (Vice-President–Public Relations), Rachel Chalet (Secretary), Suman Mudi (Treasurer), Rahul Noronha (Sergeant-at-Arms), and Immediate Past President Seema Sequeira.

In her inaugural address, Spandana Shetty outlined her vision for the year, emphasising greater member engagement, leadership development, communication excellence, and strengthening the club’s culture of learning and mentorship.

Outgoing President Seema Sequeira reflected on the club’s activities during the past year and thanked members for their support and commitment throughout her tenure. Earlier, Secretary Fiona Pinto presented the annual report highlighting the club’s achievements, members’ accomplishments, educational milestones, and major initiatives undertaken during the year.

The Best Toastmaster Award for the previous year was presented to Fiona Pinto in recognition of her outstanding performance and contribution to the club.

The incoming executive committee was introduced by Anita Cordeiro. Toastmasters and office-bearers from various clubs felicitated the newly installed team. The programme commenced with an invocation by Gladys Monteiro. Ranjani Vittaldas welcomed the gathering, while Kavitha Kamath proposed the vote of thanks.