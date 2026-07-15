Beyond Cure: Restoring Dignity Through Compassion – The Mission of Father Muller Palliative Care Centre

Mangaluru: Medicine has made extraordinary advances in diagnosing diseases, developing life-saving treatments, and extending human life. Yet, for many illnesses, there comes a stage when healthcare’s focus shifts from curing the disease to caring for the person. At this stage, what matters most is not merely adding days to life, but adding life to every remaining day. This philosophy lies at the heart of palliative care—a branch of medicine dedicated to restoring dignity through compassion.

Palliative care is a specialised approach that aims to improve the quality of life of patients living with serious or life-limiting illnesses by relieving pain, managing distressing symptoms, providing emotional and spiritual support, and standing beside families throughout their journey. It is not about giving up hope; rather, it is about redefining hope by helping patients live comfortably, meaningfully, and with dignity.

Recognising this growing need, the Father Muller Palliative Care Centre was established in 2022 at Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College Hospital, University Road, Deralakatte. The centre was founded under the visionary leadership of Rev. Fr. Richard Coelho, then Director of Father Muller Charitable Institutions, and Rev. Fr. Roshan Crasta, then Administrator of the hospital. What began as a humble five-bedded unit has today grown into a dedicated 50-bedded Palliative Care Centre, reflecting the institution’s unwavering commitment to compassionate healthcare.

Today, under the leadership of Rev. Fr. Faustine Lucas Lobo, Director of Father Muller Charitable Institutions, and Rev. Fr. Donald Nilesh Crasta, Administrator, the centre continues to expand its mission of service. With private, semi-private, and general wards, it offers comprehensive and holistic care in a safe, serene, and hygienic environment. Patients benefit from 24×7 medical and nursing care, personalised nutritional support, physiotherapy, yoga and naturopathy, professional counselling, meticulous hygiene, and compassionate care tailored to their individual needs.

In just four years, the Father Muller Palliative Care Centre has become a beacon of hope for countless patients and families across Dakshina Kannada, Mangaluru, and Udupi districts. Many patients have experienced significant improvement in their symptoms and overall quality of life, enabling them to return home with greater comfort, confidence, and dignity. At the same time, numerous families have expressed heartfelt appreciation for the compassionate, holistic, and respectful care provided to their loved ones during some of life’s most challenging moments. Their trust and satisfaction reflect the centre’s unwavering commitment to delivering healthcare rooted not only in clinical excellence but also in empathy, compassion, and human dignity.

The Father Muller Palliative Care Centre believes that every patient deserves to be treated as a person rather than merely as a diagnosis. Whether living with advanced cancer, neurological disorders, chronic kidney disease, Parkinson’s disease, respiratory illnesses, dementia, or other life-limiting conditions, each individual is cared for with respect, empathy, and dignity.

Pain relief remains one of the cornerstones of palliative care. Persistent pain, breathlessness, fatigue, nausea, insomnia, anxiety, and depression can significantly diminish a person’s quality of life. Through a multidisciplinary team comprising doctors, nurses, physiotherapists, counsellors, nutritionists, and other healthcare professionals, the centre strives to relieve suffering and restore comfort.

The Father Muller Palliative Care Centre provides an integrated and holistic approach that addresses the physical, emotional, psychological, social, spiritual, and medical needs of every patient. Its multidisciplinary team includes dedicated caregivers providing compassionate physical care, experienced nurses delivering comprehensive nursing services, counsellors offering emotional, psychological, and social support, spiritual care that respects each individual’s beliefs and values whenever required, and qualified doctors providing homoeopathic medical care. Recognising that serious illness affects not only the body but also the mind and spirit, the team strives to alleviate pain, ease emotional distress, restore peace of mind, and enhance the quality of life of patients while supporting their families with compassion, dignity, and hope throughout every stage of their journey.

Under the umbrella of Father Muller Charitable Institutions, which has served the undivided Dakshina Kannada region for well over a century, the Father Muller Palliative Care Centre carries forward a rich legacy of compassionate healthcare. This legacy traces its origins to Father Muller, who came from Venice, Italy, to teach at St. Aloysius College. Having mastered homoeopathy in Germany, he began treating countless patients with homoeopathic medicines under a banyan tree in Kankanady, laying the foundation for an institution rooted in compassion, service, and healing.

Over the years, Father Muller Charitable Institutions has continued to uphold the highest standards of healthcare, innovation, and patient-centred service. The Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College Hospital has further strengthened this commitment by achieving NABL and NABH accreditation, reflecting its dedication to quality, safety, excellence, and continuous improvement in healthcare delivery. Since its inception, the institution has remained steadfast in its commitment to patient care, faithfully upholding its enduring motto, “Heal & Comfort,” as reflected in its logo.

For families seeking compassionate palliative care services, the Father Muller Palliative Care Centre is always ready to help. For more information or assistance, call 9459456633. The centre remains steadfast in its mission to provide compassionate, patient-centred care with dignity and respect at its facility on University Road, Deralakatte.



