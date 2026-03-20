Speaker U.T. Khader Extends Eid-ul-Fitr Greetings, Calls for Global Peace

Mangaluru: The Honorable Speaker U. T. Khader conveyed his heartfelt greetings to the citizens on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr, marking the culmination of the holy month of Ramadan. In a formal address released earlier today, Speaker Khader emphasized the festival’s significance as a harbinger of joy, peace, and harmony for all.

Eid al-Fitr, observed by Muslims worldwide, signifies the end of a month-long period of fasting, prayer, and reflection. Speaker Khader underscored the spiritual importance of Ramadan and expressed his hope that the values of compassion, generosity, and self-discipline cultivated during this period would extend throughout the year.

Beyond the immediate celebrations, Speaker Khader addressed pressing global challenges, expressing profound hope that the prevailing atmosphere of international conflicts would abate. He articulated a vision of universal peace and prayed for the alleviation of suffering for those enduring hardship across the globe.

In his message, Speaker Khader specifically called for unity and mutual understanding among all sections of society. He emphasized fostering an environment of inclusivity and well-being, where all citizens can prosper and contribute to the collective good. He conveyed earnest wishes for the prosperity of the state and the nation, hoping the spirit of Eid al-Fitr would inspire acts of kindness and solidarity in the coming days and weeks. The Speaker’s message resonated with themes of social cohesion and global responsibility, urging individuals to embrace empathy and contribute to a more peaceful and harmonious world.