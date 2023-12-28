Special Blessing of Children at Infant Jesus Shrine-Carmel Hill

Mangaluru: The Infant Jesus Shrine, Carmel Hill – Mangaluru held today the Feast of the Holy Innocents. Since it is a Thursday there were nine Holy Masses in honour of Infant Jesus.

A special Mass was celebrated at 10.30 am where Fr Rudolph D’Souza, OCD presided over and preached a very meaningful homily. In his homily while reflecting on the plight of those innocent children who were massacred by King Herod, he explained how children become easy victims of abuse, substance abuse, addiction etc. There were special prayers and individual anointing of children after the Mass.

A theme song of the Annual Feast of Infant Jesus was released at the same occasion. Deva Sobd Monis Zalo – a new hymn composed by Rev Fr Aaaron Babush Rodrigues, reflects on the humanity of Jesus.

The Church today celebrates the Feast of Holy Innocents. The day commemorates the execution of the innocent, male children in Bethlehem as told in Matthew 2:16. A special blessing is invoked on children on this day.