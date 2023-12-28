Zameer sets one-month deadline for submitting report on encroachment of Wakf properties

Housing, Minorities Welfare and Wakf Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan has set a deadline of one month for the officials concerned to submit a detailed report on encroachment of wakf properties in every district and taluk.

Chairing a meeting of Wakf officials at the office of the Directorate of Minorities Welfare here on Thursday, he said they must furnish a comprehensive report on the encroachment of wakf properties in their respective districts, encroachment of the government and private wakf properties and the total number of cases pending in the courts.

The Minister cautioned the officials that their work regarding preparing the report would be monitored by the government. “A separate survey of encroachments would also be done through private agencies. The officials concerned would face disciplinary action like suspension if their report does not match that of the private agencies,” he said.