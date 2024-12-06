SRA Sisters Celebrate Final Profession with Gratitude and Joy

Mangalore: The Missionary Sisters of the Queen of the Apostles (SRA) from the Mangalore Province commemorated a momentous occasion with the Final Profession of three of their members: Sr. M. Ashwitha Menezes, Sr. M. Mariyalin Lopes, and Sr. M. Maria Shanthi D’Souza. The solemn ceremony took place at 10:30 a.m. at the Queen of the Apostles Convent in Vamanjoor, Mangalore.

The Holy Eucharist was celebrated by Most Rev. Dr. Duming Dias, the Bishop of the Karwar Diocese, who presided over the event amid an atmosphere filled with spirituality and reverence. Surrounded by their fellow sisters, family members, and numerous well-wishers, the sisters made their public declaration of perpetual commitment to their religious vocation, dedicating their lives to service, prayer, and devotion to Christ.

The ceremony was centered around the theme “Being a Ray of Hope to the World,” which encapsulated the joyous and grateful spirit of the occasion. The congregation expressed heartfelt gratitude to Almighty God for guiding the sisters throughout their spiritual journey and acknowledged the support of all who joined in prayer on this significant day.

As the event drew to a close, a vote of thanks was delivered by a representative of the community, who recognized the Provincial Superior, Sr. M. Leena Valookaran SRA, and all others who contributed to ensuring the day was both memorable and meaningful. The Missionary Sisters of the Queen of the Apostles continue to inspire hope and foster faith in the world, driven by their unwavering commitment to service and dedication.



