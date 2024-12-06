Tragic Fatality in Manipal: Hotel Worker Murdered

Manipal: A horrific murder unfolded early this morning in Manipal, resulting in the death of a hotel worker identified as Sridhar Nayak, 35, hailing from Honnavar Kasargod. The victim was reportedly killed with a beer bottle, which was used to slit his throat.

The incident occurred near Eshwarnagar, prompting an immediate response from local authorities. Udupi District Police Superintendent Dr. K. Arun and Manipal Police Inspector Devaraj are currently on-site conducting investigations to determine the motive behind this violent act and to identify the perpetrator.

Further details surrounding the circumstances of the murder remain undisclosed as the investigation continues.