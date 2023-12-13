Sri Kemmara Balakrishna Gowda Memorial Rolling Trophy for men and women Inaugurated at FMC

Mangaluru: In a celebration of sportsmanship and athleticism, Father Muller College (FMC) (Speech & Hearing) held the Mangalore University Inter-Collegiate Men & Women Badminton Tournament 2023-2024. The event, marked by the prestigious Sri Kemmara Balakrishna Gowda Memorial Rolling Trophy for men and women of Mangalore University, kicked off on the 13th of December, 2023, at 10:30 am at the Father Muller Indoor Stadium.

Ms Cynthia Santhmayor Principal FMC welcomed the gathering, setting the tone for an event that aimed not just at competition but also at fostering a love for physical activity and healthy living among the participants.

Dr Nagesh K R Professor Department of Forensic Medicine at Father Muller Medical College (FMMC), emphasized the importance of sports in achieving a balance between life and studies. Dr Nagesh spoke passionately about the physical and mental benefits of sports, urging participants to view victories and failures as part of the learning process. He stressed the role of sports in releasing stress, pain, and sadness from the body through exercise, breathing, or walking.

Dr Antony Sylvan D’Souza Dean of FMMC, spoke about the declining interest in physical activities among today’s youth. He highlighted the significance of participation and involvement in sports, encouraging students to prioritize fitness over sedentary habits.

Dr Ramesh H.N., the Badminton tournament Observer and Assistant Director in the Department of Physical Education at Mangalore University, provided insights into the organization of the event. With 33 men’s teams and 22 women’s teams participating, the selection trials were efficiently conducted. Dr Ramesh praised the dedication and performance of the participants, acknowledging the hard work of the seven-member selection committee made up of experienced and qualified members.

Various dignitaries, including Dr B. Sanjeev Rai Chief of Research Father Muller Research Centre, Dr Aju Abraham Vice Principal FMC (Speech and Hearing), Mr Chandrashekhara S. N. the organizer of the championship and Physical Education Instructor FMC, Mrs Sushma K. R. Physical Education Instructor at FMC, as well as faculty and students, graced the occasion.

The vote of thanks was delivered by Mr Pancham Ponnana, the Sports Coordinator at FMC (Speech & Hearing), and the event was expertly compered by Mr Deepak Raj, Assistant Professor at FMC (Speech & Hearing). As the tournament unfolds on the 13th and 14th of December, 2023, it promises to be a thrilling showcase of skill, teamwork, and the spirit of healthy competition.