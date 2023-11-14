Sri Ramakrishna Early Nurturing Centre to Host ‘SRS Kiddie Carnival’

Mangaluru: During the press meet held at Mangaluru Press Club it was revealed that- Sri Ramakrishna Early Nurturing Centre is a unit of Sri Ramakrishna Educational Institutions run by Bunts Alias Nadavara Mathru Sangha, Mangaluru.The purpose of education should be for life, not for a living. The use of intelligence and skills makes an individual useful to society and the world. To make this come to reality aRENC learning forms four pillars developed to make the child actively participate in the teaching-learning process.

Children learn to know the cognitive tools to grasp and comprehend the world and its complexities. Learning self-analytical and social skills helps in the growth of the child’s holistic personality development. Kids learn to live together with human values like respect, love, compassion, peace, harmony etc. At SRENC, we nurture the kids in a phased and paced manner like play way, activity-based, child-centric, edutainment and discovery-based modalities. Music, movement, dance, games, and storytelling help to develop their social, emotional and communication skills. Art and craft are taught so that the child can express feelings and thoughts. Listening, Speaking, feeling, thinking, and sharing buildup social interaction Celebrations, and competitions help to widen skills of observation. Colour-related expressions of self and communication develop. All these and many more features you may find at SENC.

At SENC, as a part of the Children’s Day programme, ‘SRS KIDDIE CARNIVAL’ will be organized on Saturday, 18th November. This event will be inaugurated by Ajith Kumar Rai Maladi, President of Bunts Alias Nadavara Mathr Sangha. Lots of fun, food and games are arranged and a Baby Show for Kids 0 to 6 years. Events are categorized according to age 0 to 2 years, 2 to 4 years and 4 to 6 years. Each category has different events and competitions. Spot games like Healthy Baby, Photogenic Baby, Most Active Baby and Beautiful Hair Baby are entitled prizes. For 2 to 4 years Costume Ball or Fancy Dress and Desi Duo is Ethnic Wear for Parent and Child Ramp Walk.

For 4 to 6 years Twinkle Toes or Dance of any form and The Showstopper forms the enthralling event of the Day that is SRS Prince and SRS Princess will be crowned by the President of the Valedictory function CA Rammohan Rai. Attractive Cash Prizes and gifts, certificates will be awarded to the winners, ECertificates and takeaway gifts for all the participants. Children can play games at the stalls, buy snacks and ice-creams, buy fancy items and books and also design tattoos at the different stalls. 100 participants will take part in the show and a 750 crowd including participants, guests, parents and students are expected.

The members seated on the dais during the press meet were Prof Balakrishna Shetty- Principal, Sri Ramakrishna Degree College; Smt Veena K- Headmistress, Ramakrishna School; and Dr Prescilla D’souza- Academic Coordinator SRS



