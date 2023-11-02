SRK turns 58: Iconic dialogues that make the ‘king’ he is



Mumbai: It’s Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday on Thursday and it wouldn’t be wrong to say it is nothing less than a festival celebration.

Known as the ‘King of romance” and the ‘Badshah of Bollywood’, Shah Rukh in an illustrious career of 31 years in Hindi cinema, has not only given us many memorable films but also numerous dialogues that one can even use on a regular day.

IANS has listed a handful of Shah Rukh’s dialogues which one can never forget.

A year after his debut film ‘Deewana’ in 1992, SRK played an over obsessive lover in ‘Darr’, and “I love you KKK…Kiran” dialogue in that movie also starring Juhi Chawala and Sunny Deol was a catchline.

“Agar yeh tujhe pyaar karti hai to ye palat ke dekhegi…palat…palat!”: This line from the 1995 film ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’ has its own fanbase. Shah Rukh’s iconic opening arm gesture and lines are unforgettable. ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’ also stars Kajol, among many others.

“Meri shaadi mere sapne se ho chuki hai” from the 1997 film ‘Yes Boss’: SRK not only taught us romance but also how to be goal -oriented to reach the top of the ladder of success with these lines.

“Pyaar dosti hai” and “Hum ek baar jeete hai, ek baar marte hai, shaadi bhi ek baar hoti hai… aur pyaar bhi ek baar hota hai” from the 1998 movie ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ redefined friendship and love at the same time. No wonder he is called the King of Romance.

“Mohabbat bhi zindagi ki tarah hoti hai. Har mod aasan nahi hota, har mod par khushi nahi hoti. Par jab hum zindagi ka saath nahi chodte, toh mohabbat ka saath kyun chode?” from ‘Mohabbatein’ – Every line that SRK has said in this film is about love and romance making him the undisputed ‘King of Romance’.

“Zindagi mein agar kuch banna ho, kuch haasil karna ho, kuch jeetna ho … toh hamesha dil ki suno … aur agar dil bhi koi jawab na de toh aankhen band karke apni maa aur papa ka naam lo…jeet tumhari hogi, sirf tumhari” from the 2001 film ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham…’: These lines not just hit the chord with the younger audiences but their parents too making SRK desh ka “adarsh beta”.

“Pyaar toh bahut log karte hai … lekin mere jaisa pyar koi nahi kar sakta kyun ki kisi ke paas tum joh nahi ho” from the 2003 film ‘Kal Ho Naa Ho’. If one wants to propose this is the line. An iconic scene, where SRK mouths this line while reading from a black diary to impress Naina on behalf of Rohit.

“Ek tarfa pyaar ki taaqat hi kuch aur hoti hai Aur rishton ki tarah do logon mein nahi banti. Sirf mera haq hai ispe, sirf mera..” from the 2016 film ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’. A cameo role, but an impactful dialogue and expression etched in everyone’s mind.

“Ek Soldier ye nahi puchta desh ne uske liye kya kiya, puchta hai wo desh ke liye kya kar sakta hai,” from 2023 film ‘Pathaan’: A whistle worthy scene in the film.

“Ek bank jo sirf Rs 40,000 ke liye ek gareeb kisan ko uski jaan lene par majboor kardeta hai, usi bank ne tumhare dad ke Rs 40,000 crore yunhi maaf kardiye,” from 2023 blockbuster ‘Jawan’. The dialogues were very difficult to pick because each and every line said by King Khan in the movie is top notch impactful.