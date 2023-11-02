Zika virus found in K’taka district, govt on high alert mode



Chikkaballapur: The Karnataka Health Department is on high alert after the detection of deadly Zika virus in mosquitoes in Chikkaballapur district, located close to Bengaluru Urban district.

The health department stated that in 68 different places of the state, mosquitoes were tested for the presence of Zika virus in their bodies. Likewise, samples were taken from six locations of Chikkaballapura district.

The Zika virus was found in mosquitoes in Talakayalabetta village in Sidlaghatta taluk. The health authorities swung into action immediately after the development and initiated preventive measures to contain the spread of the virus.

Special meetings have already been held by the health authorities and officers have been given clear directions to mitigate the crisis in the initial stages.

The officers have collected blood samples of 30 pregnant women and seven persons with fever symptoms and sent them for testing to Bengaluru. The samples were collected from the villages located in the five km radius of Talakayala Betta village.

The officers had personally visited Venkatapura, Dibburahalli, Bachchanahalli, Vaddahalli and others and taken stock of the situation. Chikkaballapura District Health Officer Mahesh Kumar had confirmed the detection of Zika virus in Chikkaballapura district.

The health authorities are closely monitoring about 5,000 people in the region.

Zika virus is a mosquito-borne viral infection. The symptoms are fever, rash, headache, joint pain, red eyes and muscle pain. Zika can cause birth defects.

The development has raised concerns as Chikkaballapura district is located close to capital Bengaluru.



