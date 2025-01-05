St Aloysius College Alumni Association Organizes SAACA Treasure Hunt

Mangaluru: For the first time in its 144-year history, St Aloysius College hosted an exciting treasure hunt exclusively for its alumni on Sunday, January 5, 2025. Organized under the banner of the St Aloysius College Alumni Association (SAACA), the event brought together alumni from various generations, fostering camaraderie and nostalgia.

The event was inaugurated by Fr Melwin Pinto, Rector of St Aloysius College, who flagged off the first car at 9:00 AM. The event was convened by Sumith S. Rao, with the support of Anil Kumar J., President of SAACA.

A total of 20 teams, each comprising four members, participated with great enthusiasm. There were participants from diverse age groups, including children as young as four and a spirited 84-year-old alumnus, Mr. Winston. Families and individuals joined hands for this fun-filled and intellectually stimulating challenge, making it a day to remember for everyone involved.

In the General Category, Vikyath Shenoy Basty, Dr. Vaishnavi Basty, and Divya Kini secured first place, while the second place was claimed by Dr. Richard Gonsalves, Andrea Gonsalves, Ancita Gonsalves, and Naveen Mascarenhas. The Women’s Team category winners were Dr. Arathi Shanbagh, Rebecca Zoie Mendonca, Zeena Flavia Dsouza, and Renisha Dsouza.

Upcoming Event: SAACA Alumni Day

The St Aloysius College Alumni Day 2025 will be celebrated on Sunday, January 12, 2025, at 6:30 PM at the St Aloysius College Grounds. This grand event promises engaging programs and will conclude with dinner. Alumni interested in attending may contact Sumith Rao at 9845082403 or Anil Kumar at 9845138038 for entry tickets.