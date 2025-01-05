Golden Jubilee Reunion of St. Aloysius High School Class of 1974: A Celebration of Friendship and Legacy

“Time endures but cannot fade the memories that school friends have made.”

Mangaluru: In the last week of December 2024, the vibrant city of Mangalore became a hub of nostalgia and camaraderie as 43 alumni, accompanied by 17 spouses, gathered to celebrate the Golden Jubilee Reunion of the St. Aloysius High School Class of 1974. This momentous occasion marked 50 years since these individuals first walked the hallowed halls of their beloved Alma Mater, where friendships were forged in classrooms, on playgrounds, and throughout the bustling streets of Mangalore. The reunion was a fulfillment of a promise made during their 45th reunion in December 2019, when they vowed to come together again to commemorate their shared history.

The jubilant festivities commenced on December 28, 2024, at 10:30 AM, as classmates assembled on the school campus, greeted by the tantalizing aromas of a sumptuous spread catered by the renowned Taj Mahal Café. Anil Noronha, a prominent figure in the organizing committee, opened the proceedings with a heartfelt welcome to the attendees, including the esteemed Headmaster, Rev. Fr. Johnson Pinto S.J. He expressed the joy and significance of reuniting after so many years, acknowledging that many had traveled from distant lands, including Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom, to reconnect with old friends.

The gathering commenced with the resounding voices of alumni singing the school anthem, “Bhuvanava Salahuva Karunanidhi,” composed by the late Sri S. Aithal, a cherished teacher who left an indelible mark on their lives. A poignant moment ensued as a minute’s silence was observed in tribute to the teachers and classmates who had departed for their heavenly abode, reflecting the deep bonds formed during their formative years.

Clarence Pereira, another notable alumni, took the stage to present an overview of the ‘Class of 1974 Solar Project,’ a significant initiative funded by classmates following their 45th reunion. He detailed the financial contributions that culminated in a total expenditure of Rs 14.78 lakhs for the solar project, revealing a surplus of Rs 1.90 lakhs. Over four years, from September 2020 to November 2024, the solar plant generated an impressive 1.70 lakh units of power, yielding energy savings of Rs 4.57 lakhs.

The alumni expressed immense pride in their ability to give back to their school, albeit in a small way. With the surplus funds, they decided to establish the “Class of 1974 Meritorious Student Scholarship,” aimed at fully covering the tuition fees, uniforms, books, and shoes for two deserving English medium students from classes VIII, IX, and X. The initiative was further bolstered by generous contributions from classmates, resulting in an additional Rs 3.52 lakhs, bringing the total balance to Rs 5.74 lakhs.

To commemorate their 50th reunion, the scholarship was awarded for the academic year 2024-2025 to two meritorious students from class VIII: Roshni N.H. and Aniya Jessica Madtha. Each student was presented with a cheque for Rs 25,600 by Kevin Saldanha and Vijay Rao, the school toppers of the 1974 batch. Rev. Fr. Johnson Pinto addressed the gathering, expressing his gratitude for the alumni’s generosity and outlining the rigorous selection process that culminated in the awarding of the scholarships. The mothers of the scholarship recipients were also present, adding a familial touch to the occasion. A shawl and memento were presented to the Headmaster by Lester D’Souza and Ashok Rao in recognition of his leadership.

Following a session of group photographs, the alumni, along with their spouses, the Headmaster, and the two scholarship awardees, made their way down the hill to Hotel AJ Grand, where they were treated to a delightful lunch. The atmosphere was further enlivened by foot-tapping music provided by Conrad Mascarenhas and his team, accompanied by Niranjan Beliappa and Prathiba Nayak.

As twilight descended, the alumni and their partners gathered at the Village Restaurant for a fun-filled dinner, where laughter and camaraderie filled the air. Vinitha Shenoy organized a spirited game of musical chairs, while Francis Fernandes entertained the crowd with nostalgic tunes from their school days, creating an ambiance of joy and togetherness.

The festivities continued on December 29 with a celebratory dinner at the Mangalore Club, where the band Ecstasy, led by Conrad Mascarenhas, captivated the attendees with their enchanting music. The evening was marked by dancing and shared anecdotes from their school days, with humorous stories eliciting laughter and fond memories among classmates.

The meticulous planning and execution of the reunion were a testament to the dedication and effort of the alumni, who contributed ideas, participation, and donations voluntarily. As the event drew to a close, plans were made for future gatherings, contact information was exchanged, and heartfelt farewells were exchanged, leaving a lingering sense of nostalgia and anticipation for the next reunion.

The Golden Jubilee Reunion of the St. Aloysius High School Class of 1974 was not merely a celebration of the past but a reaffirmation of the enduring bonds of friendship and the commitment to giving back to the institution that shaped their lives. As they parted ways, the memories of laughter, camaraderie, and shared experiences would undoubtedly remain etched in their hearts for years to come.