St Aloysius College (Autonomous) now Deemed to be University Mangaluru

Mangaluru: The University Grants Commission (UGC) and Ministry of Education, Government of India, has approved the proposal for the status of Deemed to be University by the well-known St Aloysius College (Autonomous), Mangaluru and granted university status. With this coveted status the institution will from now on be called St Aloysius (Deemed to be University) Mangaluru.

The management of the institution expressed its delight at the prospect of the unique opportunity provided to serve the cause of higher education in this part of the world. The UGC and the Ministry of Education, after making a thorough study of the College proposal on various parameters like physical and digital infrastructure, curricular design, research and innovation, graduate outcomes, student attainment levels, placements, vision and mission of the institution and its impact on the society along with the considerations of the higher levels of successive NAAC accreditations, NIRF and distinctive rankings and achievements, has granted the university status to the College.

This status enables the institution to create a sustainable ecosystem driven by globally competitive curricula, high-end research, innovations and entrepreneurship initiatives. It provides unprecedented opportunities to explore possibilities for robust collaborations with regional, national and global partners to facilitate interdisciplinary, multidisciplinary and trans-disciplinary undergraduate, postgraduate and doctoral studies with joint and twinning programmes providing cross-cultural learning exposure to students.

Established in 1880 by the Jesuit fathers, St Aloysius College has been a premier higher educational institution having several distinctive achievements serving the youth of this region moulding them into persons with commitment, competence, compassion and conscience. The College was elevated to the autonomous status in 2007 considering its national and global presence. It has been the consistent endeavour of the institution to set higher benchmarks in all criteria governing higher education and function like a university.

Further, the institution has consistently maintained top-notch credentials in all four cycles of NAAC accreditations at the national level reaching A++ grade with a CGPA of 3.67 out of 4 and NIRF rankings showing the College within the top 100 Colleges for 3 consecutive terms. The university status granted to the College is the result of the dedicated and tireless efforts of the management, staff, students and all stakeholders who shared the long and sustained dream of the well-deserved status of a university. As the College embarks on a new and exciting journey spearheading its educational endeavours towards creating men and women for and with others, it places on record its immense gratitude to all the collaborators, men and women of goodwill, esteemed alumni and recommits itself to serve the society with greater dedication and take utmost efforts to create a difference in the society.