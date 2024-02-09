St Aloysius (Deemed to be University) Students Excelled in ACCA Examinations

Mangaluru: Calida Naomi Lobo has secured sixth worldwide rank and All India Rank (AIR) second rank in the Advanced Financial Management Paper of the ACCA Examination, held in December 2023. She is a student of III BCom (ACCA) at St Aloysius (Deemed to be University), Mangaluru.

Rishon Alton DSilva has secured the worldwide 12th rank and All India Third Rank (AIR) in the Advanced Audit and Assurance Paper of the ACCA Examination held in December 2023. Rishon Alton DSilva is also a student of III BCom (ACCA) at St Aloysius (Deemed to be University), Mangaluru.

Their accomplishment highlights the potential for academic excellence and professional growth within the realm of accounting and finance. They attribute their success to the supportive environment provided by the management and faculty of St Aloysius (Deemed to be University).

Affiliates emphasized the importance of maintaining a positive mindset and engaging in rigorous preparation. Notably, solving previous years’ question papers played a crucial role in providing them with a clear understanding of the examination format and content.

Both students expressed gratitude for the support they received throughout their journey, thanking the Vice-chancellor in charge, Management, Professors, and classmates for their guidance, motivation and inspiration.

Besides this, St Aloysius (Deemed to be University) can proudly claim that one of its present students and 6 of its former students have completed their ACCA examination and become ACCA Affiliates.

Rachael Rose Pais has achieved a significant milestone by becoming an ACCA affiliate while pursuing her B.Com. degree. Ananya D Salian, Mohammed Zyan Naufal, Cleon Dsouza, Manish Muraliraj, Ahmed Shimaq, and Collin Anish have cleared their ACCA (Association of Chartered Certified Accountants, UK) papers for which the exams were held in December 2023. They were the students of St Aloysius (Deemed to be University), where they pursued B.Com. integrated with ACCA

The achievement of all the affiliates serves as an inspiration to aspiring accountants and underscores the importance of dedication, perseverance, and a supportive academic environment. Their success reaffirms the significance of the ACCA qualification in shaping successful careers in the dynamic field of accounting and finance.

The Management, Vice-Chancellor in charge and the staff of St Aloysius (Deemed to be University), Mangaluru, congratulate all 8 ACCA Affiliates for their academic achievements and wish them all success in their future endeavours.

About ACCA Institute:

The Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) institute, is the Global Professional Accounting body offering ‘Chartered Certified Accountant’ qualification which gives plenty of opportunities not only abroad but even in India as there are big 10 audit firms offering jobs for ACCA affiliates. The ACCA Global is a fast-growing International Accountants organization with 241,000 members and 542,000 students in 180 countries.

The Association is a globally renowned professional accounting body that offers the prestigious ‘Chartered Certified Accountant’ qualification. With a membership of 240,952 and over 541,930 future members worldwide, ACCA provides ample opportunities for individuals seeking careers in accounting, tax consulting, auditing, business valuation, treasury management, and other related fields.

The ACCA qualification opens doors to a myriad of opportunities both domestically and internationally. In India, prestigious audit firms, including the Big 10, actively seek ACCA affiliates for various roles. This underscores the value and recognition accorded to ACCA affiliates in the professional sphere.