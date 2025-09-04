St Aloysius felicitates International St Peter Canisius Award Winner Rev. Dr Leo D’Souza SJ

Mangalore: St Aloysius (Deemed to be University), Mangaluru, School of Life Sciences, organized a grand felicitation program to honor Rev. Dr Leo D’Souza SJ for receiving the prestigious International St Peter Canisius Award. This event was held on 3rd September 2025 at 11:00 AM in LF Rasquinha Hall.

The International St Peter Canisius Award is a globally recognized honor, bestowed for exceptional contributions in the field of education and service to society. The recognition of Rev. Dr Leo D’Souza brings immense pride not only to the institution but also to the academic and social community at large.

The chief guest of the ceremony was Rev. Dr Joseph Christie SJ, Secretary for Higher Education and President of IAJU (International Association of Jesuit Universities). His presence added significance to the event, highlighting the academic and social relevance of the award and the recipient’s lifelong contributions.

Highlights of the Program

Felicitation Ceremony: Rev. Dr Leo D’Souza SJ was formally felicitated for his outstanding achievements and his receipt of the International Award.

Release of Book: The program also witnessed the release of a book documenting the Research Outcomes of the UGC-STRIDE Scheme, reflecting the university’s commitment to advancing research and innovation.

Academic Recognition: The event served as an occasion to underline the vital role of research in higher education and acknowledged the collaborative efforts of faculty and students involved in UGC-STRIDE projects.

The program was meticulously organized under the leadership and guidance of university authorities – Rev. Dr Praveen Martis SJ – Vice Chancellor; Rev. Melwin Pinto SJ – Pro Chancellor; Dr Asha Abraham – Director, LCRI Block; Dr Ishwara Bhat – Director, Xavier Block; Dr Hemachandra – Dean; Dr Ronald Nazareth and Dr Alwyn D’Sa – Registrars, and Dr Renita D’Souza – Convenor

Their active involvement ensured the smooth execution of the event.

The felicitation program of Rev. Dr Leo D’Souza SJ was not merely a recognition of an individual’s accomplishments but also a celebration of values, scholarship, and service that define Jesuit education. The release of the book on UGC-STRIDE outcomes added an academic dimension, reinforcing the institution’s role as a hub of innovation and research.

The event stands as a milestone in the history of St Aloysius (Deemed to be University), Mangaluru, showcasing its enduring legacy of excellence since its establishment in 1880.