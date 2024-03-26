St Aloysius Gonzaga School Holds Kindergarten Graduation Ceremony

Mangaluru: Kindergarten Graduation Ceremony was held at St Aloysius Gonzaga School recently.

Dr Mario Joseph Bukelo, a Consultant Paediatrician and Neonatologist, served as the Chief Guest and addressed the audience on the importance of cherishing the little moments with their children. He also discussed the impact of social media on children’s mental health and emphasized the significance of family time.

Principal Fr Melwyn Anil Lobo SJ, congratulated the graduates and highlighted the importance of parental support and guidance for their children’s bright futures.

Rector Fr Melwin Joseph Pinto SJ spoke about the crucial role parents play in nurturing children, advocating for a balance between allowing children to be themselves and providing necessary guidance. During the ceremony, 82 Kindergarteners from KG-II, dressed in graduation robes and caps, were conferred with the title of “Kindergartener.” They received their graduation certificates and mementos from the dignitaries present.

Vice Principals Ms Laurel D’Souza and Ms Aparna Suresh, along with kindergarten teachers and parents, were also part of the event. The ceremony began with a welcoming address by Ms Averyl Rebello and concluded with the National Anthem. Ms Deepa Sequeira delivered the vote of thanks.