God Unites and Satan Divides: Rev Austin Peres at Surathkal Ecumenical Gathering

Mangaluru: An Ecumenical Gathering of different churches of Suratkal vicariate, with the theme “United in Christ” was held on 24 March, at Sacred Heart Church Sabhabavan hall, Suratkal.

Hemachandra Kumar, the Bishop of the Church of South India, Mangalore was the chief guest The programme was presided over by Austin Peter Peres, the Vicar Forane of St Teresa of Kolkata Vicariate. Fr Rupesh Madtha, the Secretary Ecumenism Commission, Mangalore diocese, Steven Sarvottama, Unity CSI Church Mulki, Amrithraj Khode, Haleyangady CSI Church, William Kundar Krishnapura CSI Church, Sandya Supritha Panambur CSI Church, Fr Sunil D’Souza, Thokur Catholic Church, Fr Cyril Pinto Mukka Catholic Church, Fr Sylvester D’Costa Mulki Catholic Church, Fr Santhosh Lobo Katipalla Catholic Church, Fr Maxim Pinto SVD Catholic Retreat Centre Mulki, Fr Richard D’Souza Suratkal, Fr Ronald D’Silva SVD, Catholic Retreat Centre Mulki and Mr Rolphy D’Costa Secretary, Suratkal deanery Pastoral Parished were present on the dais.

The programme had two important parts; the Ecumenical prayer and praise and worship by members of different churches followed by the study session. The academic inputs were given on three important topics: The need for Christian Unity, its history and development by Very Rev Austin Peres, the Challenges to Christian unity; personal, within the community and from outside by Fr Rupesh Madtha and How to face the challenges with the power of the Word of God and in the name of Jesus Christ by Rt Rev Hemachandra Kumar the Bishop of CSI Mangalore.

The input was followed by the discussion and action plan for the future, moderated by Fr Richard D’Souza. In the concluding remarks Fr Richard said, that humanity, religiosity, spirituality and Christ-centred life are closely connected to Christian unity.

In his Presidential remarks, Very Rev Austin appreciated the overwhelming of the programme and said, ‘Beginning is always easy but to maintain the momentum is very difficult, but we have to face the challenges and come together in the future. God unites and only Satan divides. Maximise what unites us and minimise what divides, with the promptings of the Holy Spirit.

Fr Sylvester D’Costa welcomed the gathering and Mr Rolphy D’Costa felicitated the guests with shawls and flowers, Ms Vivid D’Souza compeered the programme, and Fr Richard D’Souza delivered the vote of thanks.

The Religious Sisters of the Deanery, members of the Deanery pastoral Parished, Ward Gurkars and office bearers parish pastoral parishes of five Catholic churches of the Deanery, members and leaders from CSI Churches were present. This was the first gathering of this kind and many suggested continuing the same to build a good rapport between the churches of Suratkal deanery, during the special occasions.