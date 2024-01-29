St Aloysius Pre-University College holds Valedictory Ceremony for 2022-24 Batch

Mangaluru: St Aloysius PU College, Mangaluru organized a Valedictory Ceremony for the 2022-24 Batch, marking the threshold of new adventures and bidding farewell to familiar faces with cherished memories. The event was graced by Chief Guest Ms. Giselle Mehta, Ex IRS, a multi-talented literateur and entrepreneur.

The programme commenced with a prayer song, invoking the divine presence followed by an interreligious prayer, spreading the essence of true Jesuit education that permeates all souls towards a better humanity. Rev. Fr Pradeep Sequeira SJ, Finance Officer, SAPUC conducted a special prayer blessing the students of the outgoing batch for their impending board exams and future endeavours. An exuberant welcome dance by the students of I PU elated the spirits of all gathered. The event was formally inaugurated by the chief guest with the lighting of a lamp. The student council members symbolically lit candles to signify the knowledge and learning received in the institution and also indicate that they will pass on the flame of hope, service and peace.

The Principal, Rev. Fr. Clifford Sequeira welcomed the gathering and introduced the Chief Guest. He remarked that this day holds both solemnity and joy, signifying a new milestone for the students. Fr Clifford extended gratitude to the parents and teachers whose contributions made the event possible. Emphasizing that beyond academics, the imbibed values will play a crucial role in shaping their characters, he urged students to recall the Jesuit teachings of serving the less fortunate. Concluding his address, he wished the students success in their future endeavours.

The President of the Student Council, Mr. Nikhil K, shared his reflections on the occasion. Delving into his journey within the college, he expressed gratitude to the staff, acknowledging their pivotal role in shaping and moulding the students. He thanked them for being an integral part of his SAPUC journey. II PU Students from different streams-Jaden D’Souza (Science), Rochelle D’Souza (Commerce), and Ms. Jiyia Rajesh (Arts) – conveyed their heartfelt sentiments, expressing the emotions associated with the time spent within the corridors of St. Aloysius PU College. In doing so, they extended their sincere gratitude to the management and staff for providing them with opportunities to showcase their capabilities..

The Chief Guest, Ms. Giselle Mehta, addressed the gathering and motivated them to be successful in their life ahead. She conveyed that any graduating day is emotional and stated that completing their PUC journey at this reputed institution with quality education and values was commendable. The chief guest felt that taking up professional courses is not the only option to be successful and shared her experiences to explain how to recognize one’s aspirations utilize their unique gifts wisely, and choose their areas of interest.

Rev Fr. Vishwas Joy Misquith SJ, Secretary, and Treasurer of Mangalore Jesuit Educational Society(MJES), extended his best wishes to the students for the journey ahead. With an interesting story, he underscored the importance of having a goal and purpose in life to avoid ending up directionless. Fr. Vishwas also advised students to remember their Alma Mater, share their success stories, inspire younger generations, and acknowledge the contributions of their teachers.

The award distribution ceremony showcased student achievements, followed by cultural programs, a band performance, and students’ songs and dances. A video presentation depicting the batches’ journey left students dewy-eyed. Staff Coordinator Ms. Diana Joseph proposed the vote of thanks, and the program concluded with the college anthem. Ms. Shika compered the program. The Principal, Rev. Fr. Clifford Sequeira SJ, Campus Minister Rev Fr. Antony Derrick SJ, Vice Principals Mr Muralikrishna GM, Ms Vilma Fernandes, Deans Mr Pradeep M, Ms Kiran Shetty, Staff Coordinator Ms Diana Joseph and Student council members graced the stage with their presence. Ms. Shikha Salian of I PU compered the program.