Facing Issues of Non-Availability of Land for Housing Projects, MCC to Buy Land through TDR

Mangaluru: With the Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) facing the issue of non-availability of land to implement housing projects, the urban local body has decided to acquire land through transferable development rights (TDR). Many applications for homes are pending with the Mangaluru corporation due to shortage of government land to implement housing projects.

As a result, beneficiaries are yet to be sanctioned sites in the city limits. MCC commissioner Anand CL said that the city corporation is looking for sites of not less than three acres in the city for the purpose. “Interested owners may hand over their land for TDR,” he said. “In the wake of many applications for sites under housing schemes pending due to lack of land, we have decided to acquire land through TDR. A decision has been taken to provide houses to weaker sections and economically backward families in the city,”

the commissioner said.

“Interested owners, who are willing to hand over their land, may contact the joint director (town planning), at the MCC office with documents,” he added. In fact, the issue of poor families not being allotted houses has been a subject of debate in the MCC council meetings. At a council meeting held in November, opposition leader Praveen Chandra Alva had brought to the notice of Mayor Sudheer Shetty Kannur that several poor families are deprived of houses.

MCC commissioner had informed that a G+ 3 model housing unit is being developed at Idya for 600 beneficiaries. The project is being implemented with funds from central government, state government, MCC, beneficiaries and bank loans. Nagara Ashraya Samithi, chaired by MLA Dr Y Bharath Shetty, has identified 444 beneficiaries, including 199 from minority communities, 13 ST, 58 SC communities.

Another G+3 model housing project was taken up for 192 beneficiaries at Idya. Meanwhile, the forest department has approved taking up the housing project at Padavu in Shaktinagar to construct G+3 model housing units for 930 beneficiaries through the Rajiv Gandhi Housing Corporation.