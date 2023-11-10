St Aloysius PU College Students Undertake a Study Tour to France!



Mangaluru: The international educational tour was back in the curriculum at St Aloysius Pre-University College (SAPUC) after a hiatus. In the first international educational tour to be organised after the pandemic, French students accompanied by their lecturer, Ms. Jessica Katrina John visited France for 10 days.

SAPUC aims at providing students with educational and cultural experiences in different countries. Such tours enhance the curriculum, foster personal growth, and encourage a global perspective, benefiting students’ education and personal development. Visits to museums, historical sites, cultural institutions, and interactions with local communities help students to practice language skills, gain hands-on experience, network with professionals in their field and promote cultural exchange.

SAPUC students relished the experience of visiting two contrasting cities – Paris and Rouen :

The participants first set their sights on the land of love, art, and lights-Paris, where they visited L’Arc de Triomphe, Les Champs-Élysées, Musée du Louvre, Jardin des Tuileries, Sacré-Cœur, the Eiffel Tower designed by Gustave Eiffel, and experienced the Bateaux-Mouches, which instilled a desire to come back and learn more about this city. They were also thrilled to spend a fun-filled day at the amusement park ‘Parc Astérix’.

At Rouen, the students had the opportunity to stay with native French families. Students undertook a short French course at Alliance Française, Normandie. Certificates were then awarded at the Mayor’s house in Rouen.

During their stay in Rouen, students had the occasion to visit Gros Horloge, Cathédrale de Notre-Dame de Rouen, Église Jeanne d’Arc, Musée de l’Éducation, and Musée des Beaux-Arts. Fun and amusement awaited them at Dock Laser, where they enjoyed trampoline and mystery room games. They also got to witness the world’s second-largest fair, held every year.

This education tour to France was truly a valuable way for SAPUC students to broaden their horizons, encourage lifelong learning, and foster a global perspective on education and the world.



