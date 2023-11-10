26th Annual National Homoeopathic Conference at FMHMC- Deralakatte

26th Annual National Homoeopathic Conference at Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College (FMHMC)- Deralakatte

Mangaluru: The 26th Annual National Homoeopathic Conference of Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College was organized on 5th November 2023 at the Father Muller Auditorium, Deralakatte.

Dr Sreekar Manu, Chairman, Managing Director and founder of Dr Manu’s Homoeopathy and Dr Rajat Chattopadhyay, Principal and administrator of the Calcutta Homoeopathic Medical College & Hospital were the resource persons. Around 720 delegates attended the conference. Dr Sreekar Manu spoke on ‘Demonstrating Hering’s Law of Cure’ and Dr Rajat Chattopadhyay spoke on ‘Evidence-based clinical cures’. Both the sessions were moderated by Dr Shashikant Tiwari. Dr Tiwari Homoeo Clinic, Mangalore There was an Open forum platform provided where 9 participants presented their paper.

This was followed by the valedictory programme. Dr K. Narayanan, a Distinguished Alumnus, Classical Carnatic Musician & Playback singer was the chief guest. Rev Fr Roshan Crasta, Administrator, FMHMC&H presided over the programme. Dr E S J Prabhu Kiran, Principal welcomed the gathering. Dr Madona Joseph, Head of the department of FMT briefed the report of Prerana-23 and Annual National Homoeopathic Conference.

On this occasion, the Souvenir of the conference was released. Dr Deepa Rebello chairperson, of the Souvenir Committee joined the release. Prizes for the Prerana-23 were distributed by the chief guest and the Overall championship of Prerana was bagged by Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College 1st & 2nd Runnerup of Prerana-23 were Yenepoya Homoeopathic Medical College, Mangalore and White Memorial Homeopathic Medical College, T.N respectively.

Dr Amitha P Baliga, organizing secretary, of the 26th Annual National Homoeopathic Conference delivered the vote of thanks. Fr Ashwin Crasta, Assistant Administrator, Dr Vilma M Dsouza, Vice Principal and Dr Rakhal P, Convener Prerana 23 were present on the dais.. Dr Jolly D’ mello and Dr Mable P Andrade compered the programme.