St Aloysius University Faculty Member, Metilda Veronica Pais, Awarded PhD by Mangalore University

Mangaluru: Ms. Metilda Veronica Pais, an Assistant Professor at the School of Commerce, Finance, and Accountancy at St. Aloysius (Deemed to be a University), Mangaluru, has been awarded the degree of Doctor of Philosophy by Mangalore University, Mangalagangothri. The conferral recognizes her rigorously researched and meticulously presented thesis, entitled “Financial Literacy and its Impact on Savings and Investments of Rural Households in Dakshina Kannada District.”

Ms. Pais undertook her doctoral research under the tutelage and experienced guidance of Professor Anasuya Rai, Principal I/C (Retd), University College, Mangaluru. Professor Rai’s expertise and mentorship were instrumental in shaping the direction and ensuring the academic rigor of Ms. Pais’s scholarly work.

The newly appointed Dr. Pais is the daughter of Mr. Paul Pais and Ms. Cicilia Lobo, residents of Perde, Punjalkatte. She is also the wife of Dr. Ashwin Loyal Mendonca, residing in Bejai, Mangaluru. Her personal background and connections within the Dakshina Kannada district furnished a valuable perspective for her research, which focused specifically on the financial behaviors of rural households within the region.

Dr. Pais’s research is anticipated to contribute significantly to the broader understanding of financial literacy’s crucial role in shaping savings and investment decisions, particularly within the context of rural communities. The findings derived from her work hold the potential to inform both policy and educational initiatives. These initiatives may be aimed at enhancing financial well-being and promoting economic empowerment, not only within Dakshina Kannada but also in other regions exhibiting similar characteristics. The St Aloysius University community has extended its collective congratulations to Dr. Pais on her notable achievement and anticipates the positive impact of her future scholarly endeavors within the field.