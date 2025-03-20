St. Anne Church, Thottam, Celebrates Fathers’ Day and Marks Milestone Towards Jubilee Year

Udupi: St. Anne Church in Thottam commemorated Father’s Day with a special celebration, uniting approximately 140 fathers from the parish in a heartfelt event centered around thanksgiving and reflection. The gathering, organized by the Family Commission of the parish, also served as a precursor to the Jubilee Year of 2025.

The day commenced with a solemn Thanksgiving Eucharist presided over by Parish Priest, Rev. Fr. Denis D’Sa. In his homily, Fr. D’Sa drew inspiration from St. Joseph, the patron saint of fathers, emphasizing his simplicity, silence, and spirituality as exemplary qualities. He highlighted St. Joseph’s unwavering obedience to God’s will and his crucial, albeit often understated, role in the divine plan of salvation.

Fr. D’Sa further addressed the complexities of modern fatherhood, acknowledging both the strengths and weaknesses prevalent in contemporary fathers. He underscored qualities such as responsibility, fidelity, sincerity, giving, and forgiving, while also recognizing challenges including infidelity, substance abuse, dominance, and selfishness. He acknowledged the struggles faced by fathers today, including potential betrayal by children, the challenges of navigating undisciplined lifestyles of offspring, and feelings of isolation, urging fathers to remain hopeful and courageous by emulating St. Joseph’s example.

Following the Eucharistic celebration, attendees gathered in the church auditorium for a cultural program. Dr. Vincent Alva, Principal of Milagres College, Kallianpur, and a father of three, shared insightful perspectives on effectively balancing the demands of life while remaining a devoted father and husband.

A poignant segment titled “My Daddy, My Hero” featured heartfelt testimonials from three young individuals who spoke of the profound influence their fathers had on their lives. Mrs. Blecilla Crasta delivered an emotional speech, “My Husband and My Family,” expressing deep gratitude for her husband’s love, sacrifices, and unwavering dedication to their family.

The evening also included lighthearted games, fostering a sense of camaraderie and joy among the participating fathers. The celebrations culminated in a shared dinner, leaving attendees with cherished memories of the occasion.

Mr. Harold D’Souza, the Family Commission coordinator, extended a warm welcome to all present. Leslie Arouza, Diocesan and Regional Secretary for the Family Commission, skillfully compered the program and delivered the vote of thanks.



