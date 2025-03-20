KSCA Mangalore Zone Announces Selection Trials for Women’s Cricket Team

Mangalore: The Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) Mangalore Zone has announced the upcoming selection trials for its Women’s Cricket Team for the year 2025-26. The trials will be held at Padua College Ground, Nanthoor, Mangalore on March 30th, 2025, commencing at 09:00 AM.

The selection process aims to identify talented female cricketers from the Mangalore Zone to represent the region in upcoming tournaments and matches organized by the KSCA. Eligibility criteria stipulate that participating players must be domiciled in one of the three districts comprising the Mangalore Zone: Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Kodagu. Furthermore, aspiring candidates must be aged between 15 and 25 years.

Interested players are required to report to the venue by 08:00 AM on March 30th, 2025, dressed in standard cricket whites and appropriate sports shoes. They must also bring their original date of birth certificate and Aadhaar card for verification purposes, along with photocopies of both documents. Failure to provide these documents may result in disqualification from the trials.

The KSCA encourages all eligible and aspiring female cricketers from the region to participate in these trials and showcase their talent. This provides a valuable opportunity to represent the Mangalore Zone at a higher level and further develop their cricketing careers.

For any further inquiries, interested parties are requested to contact Sri Melroy Dsouza at 9164750863 or 0824-4262233.