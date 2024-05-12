St Anne Church, Thottam Holds Day-Long Spiritual Festival “Gospel Gala” for Youths

Udupi: Unlike the usual Sports and Cultural Festivals, a one-day Spiritual Festival “Gospel Gala” was inaugurated by V. Rev. Fr Valerian Mendonca at St Anne Church auditorium on 12 May 2024.

In his inaugural address, Fr Mendonca said that a real leader brings about a change in society by his inner qualities of love, peace, forgiveness and harmony. Jesus was such a revolutionary leader who led by example. He walked the talk and practised what he preached. When one follows this model of leadership, he or she becomes a genuine leader of the community and he invited the youth of the Kallianpur deanery to emulate the qualities of Jesus the greatest leader the world has ever seen.

The other guests who were on the dais were Rev. Fr Denis D’Sa the Parish Priest, Rev. Sr Sushma, the Superior of St Anne Convent, Mr Sunil Fernandes, Vice President of the PPC, Mr Samuel, the ICYM President of Thottam unit.

The program is very well matched with the feast of the Ascension of our Lord Jesus and World Communication Day. Through various formats of communication, the youth of the deanery parishes proclaimed the word of God. The Spiritual Festival and the Gospel Gala included the Bible Quiz, Collage, Spiritual Singing, Reels and novel Ice-breaking contest (Bible and Prayer).

The program was organised by the Thottam Unit of ICYM (Indian Catholic Youth Movement)as a prelude to the Ordinary Jubilee 2025 in this Year of Prayer.

The morning session included the sharing of personal prayer experiences by 6 youths from the Missionary Families of Christ, Mangalore. They were Mr Binoy Peters, Mr Noam Rosario, Ms Christy Crasta, AshelVinisha, Yannick Noah and Emily Gia.

The afternoon session was a fulfilled one. Br Deric conducted a Biblically rich and technically sound Bible quiz. The Milagres unit of ICYM won first place and Mount Rosary, Kalianpur won the second prize. The Bible Collage contest was organised simultaneously in the conference Hall. Pethir parish won the first place. This was followed by Spiritual or Gospel Singing and Milagres Parish won the first place.

There was the Parish Reels contest and Milagres parish won first place.

This was followed by a short Valedictory function presided over by Rev. Fr Steevan, the Diocesan Director of the Youth Commission. Fr Sunil D’Silva, the deanery director of the youth commission was the chief Guest. Fr Denis D’Sa the PP, Mrs BlecillaCrasta, the Secretary of PPC, Mr Leslie Arouza and Mrs Alice Menezes, the animators of Thottam Unit and Mr Samuel the president of the ICYM, Thottam were present on the dais.

Both Fr Steevan and Fr Sunil lauded the efforts of the Thottam unit of ICYM in organising such a risky program at a time when the youth are naturally attracted to sensorial and sensational things rather than spiritual. Both of them appreciated the participants for their generosity of heart in attending the day’s program.

Mr Rion Martis conducted the program, Neil welcomed and Ashwitha proposed the vote of thanks. The Cash Prizes, mementoes and Trophies were presented by the dignitaries on the dais. The program was concluded at 5.00 with the solemn singing of the ICYM Anthem.

Overall Champions

First – Milagres Cathedral Church Kallianpur

Second – Mount Rosary Church Santhekatte

Third – Holy Family Church Brahmavar

Individual Prizes

Singing

First – Milagres Cathedral Church Kallinapur

Second – Mount Rosary Church Santhekatte

Third – Holy Family Church Brahmavar

Reels Making

First – Milagres Cathedral Church Kallianpur

Second – Mount Rosary Church Santhekatte

Third -Holy Family Church Brahmavar

Collage Making

First – St Peters Church Petri

Second – Mount Rosary Church Santhekatte

Third – Holy Family Church Brahmavar and Milagres Cathedral Church Kallianpur

Ice Braking

First – Mount Rosary Church Santhekatte

Second – Milagres Cathedral Church Kallianpur

Third – St Theresa of Little Flower of Jesus Kemmannu

Quiz Competition

First – Milagres Cathedral Church Kallianpur

Second – Mount Rosary Church Santhekatte

Third – St Theresa of Little Flower of Jesus Kemmannu

Whatsapp Status Highest Views – Ashly D’Souza Mount Rosary Church Santhekatte