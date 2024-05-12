Two killed, three injured in Delhi car accident



New Delhi: Two men were killed while three others sustained injuries after their car overturned in Delhi’s Aman Vihar on Sunday, police said.

The deceased were identified as Sanjay, 23, and Ashutosh, 22, both residents of Kishan Vihar.

Police said that at 12.30 p.m., a police control room (PCR) call regarding a car accident in Sector 22, Rohini was received at Aman Vihar Police Station.

A police team reaching the spot found the accident-struck vehicle and it was learnt that its five occupants had been shifted to the hospital, where two of them were declared dead by doctors and three are under treatment.

“The bodies of the deceased have been preserved at the hospital for post-mortem examination. The other three injured have been identified as Sahil, 20, Rashid,18, and Lokesh Singh, 23, residents of the same locality,” a senior police official said.

Initial enquiry revealed that the driver lost control, leading to the vehicle overturning.

“A case has been registered and further probe is on,” the official added.