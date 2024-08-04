St. Anne Church, Thottam Hosts Free Medical Checkup Camp

Udupi: A free medical checkup camp was jointly organized by the Health and Women Commissions, Samanvaya Sarvadharma Samithi (Inter-Religious Dialogue Committee, Thottam), Goretti Hospital – Santhekatte, Indian Medical Association – Udupi, and the Community Health Unit of KMC, Manipal at St. Anne Church, Thottam on August 4, 2024.

The camp, held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., benefited around 210 persons from all communities, mostly women. Health professionals conducted various tests, including cancer screening, PAP smear tests, ECG, BP, and sugar tests.

The health awareness drive was supported by 5 doctors and 15 staff from Goretti Hospital and 6 doctors and 12 staff from KMC.

39 people underwent PAP smear diagnostic tests, 52 underwent breast examinations, 62 people received medicinal checkups, 68 ECG checkups for females, and 54 for males, in addition, an RBS checkup was done for all attendees.

The camp was an ecumenical and inter-religious initiative, with people from all walks of life and faith availing the healthcare facilities.

Dr Rajlaxmi delivered an awareness talk on health, diet, and exercise, while Fr. Denis D’sa presided over and spoke about health awareness, analysis, and action.

Guests present included Dr Rajlaxmi (President, IMA, Udupi), Sr. Zarina (Administrator, Goretti Hospital), Sri Ramesh Thingalaya (President, Samanvaya Sarvadharma Sauharda Samithi), Sri Nakwa Yahya (Vice President, Samanvaya Sarvadharma Sauharda Samithi), Smt. Pushpa (Coordinator, KMC), Sri Ronald Fernandes (Coordinator, Health Commission), and Smt. Lucy Furtado (Women Commission).