St Anthony’s Ashram Jeppu observes Benefactors’ Day

Mangaluru: St Anthony’s Charitable Institutes, Jeppu Mangalore celebrated Benefactors’ Day on Sunday, April 21, 2024, at St Anthony’s Chapel, Jeppu.

Most Rev. Dr Aloysius Paul D’Souza, Bishop Emeritus, Diocese of Mangalore offered the thanksgiving Eucharist Mass. Fr J. B. Crasta, Director, and Fr Gilbert D’Souza, Chaplain, Fr Avinash Pais and Fr Nelson Peres, Assistant Director and Fr Anil Fernandes, director, of Canara Communication Centre were the concelebrants.

Bishop Aloysius Paul D’Souza was the chief guest and Mr Marcel Monteiro was the guest of honour for the felicitation programme.

The Bishop released a short documentary film depicting the History and growth of St Anthony Charity Institutes which was prepared by Canara Communication Centre, Mangalore.

The benefactors, donors, and well-wishers were honoured during the short felicitation programme held in the Sambhram Hall.

Bishop Aloysius said, “Today, you have come to celebrate this day not to be recognised, but to thank the Lord for the generosity of heart and mind and to show your love towards this institute. Those who contribute willingly and generously towards the little ones of Jesus will find their reward in due time and God will bless them abundantly.”

Fr J B Crasta Welcomed and Fr Avinash Pais rendered the vote of thanks. Fr Gilbert D’Souza said the grace before the meals.

Photo & Report: Fr Anil Fernandes, Canara Communication Centre