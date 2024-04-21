PMK worker arrested for damaging car of TN Minister’s son



Chennai: A PMK worker was arrested on Sunday for allegedly damaging the car of Vinoth Gandhi, son of Tamil Nadu Handlooms and Textiles Minister R. Gandhi, in Arakkonam town on the polling day on Friday, police said.

The arrested worker was identified as K. Vairamuthu.

During the elections, Vinoth Gandhi, who was the chief polling agent, had come to a polling booth at the Government High School in Chitheri village near Arakkonam town.

Though he possessed a vehicle pass issued by the election officer to enter polling centres, police said that PMK cadres objected to his entry and allegedly stopped his car as vehicles were not allowed within 100 metres of the polling booth.

This led to an altercation between the DMK and the PMK functionaries near the booth and the rear windshield of Vinoth Gandhi’s car was damaged by people in the crowd while he was leaving the spot, police said.

Arakkonam’s Deputy Superintendent of Police Venkatesan conducted an inquiry based on the complaint by Vinoth Gandhi and Vairamuthu was arrested. He was later produced before a magistrate who sent him to judicial custody.