St. Francis Xavier is an inspiration and model to be a messenger of the Good News: Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle

OLD GOA: “St. Francis Xavier is an inspiration and model to be a messenger of the Good News” Said Archbishop Luis Antonio Cardinal Tagle, the Pro-Prefect of the Dicastery for Evangelization.

Archbishop Tagle was delivering a homily on the theme, “We are messengers of the Good News,” emphasizing the inspiring example of St. Francis Xavier.

Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle presided over the Eucharistic celebration. Archbishop Leopoldo Girelli, Apostolic Nuncio in India and Nepal, Archbishop Filipe Neri Cardinal Ferrão, Archbishop of Goa and Daman, Bishop José Alfredo Caires de Nobrega, S.C.I.Bishop of Mananjary, Madagascar, Bishop Tonito José Francisco Xavier Muananoua, Auxiliary Bishop of Maputo, Mozambique, Monsinghor Thomas Francis D’Souza, Bishop-Elect of the Diocese of Vasai, Bishop Sebastiao Mascarenhas, Bishop of Baroda, Bishop Alex Dias, Bishop Emeritus of Port Blair, Bishop Simião Fernandes, Auxiliary Bishop of Goa and Daman, Fr. Jose Remedious Fernandes, Vicar General, Fr. Henry Falcão, Convenor of the Exposition Committee, Fr. Patricio Fernandes S.J. Rector of Basilica of Bom Jesus, Fr. Joaquim Fernandes SVD, Episcopal Vicar for Religious, Fr. Ramiro Luis, Deacon Valfern Barbosa, Deacon Sheldon D’Souza and 235 priests concelebrated the Eucharistic celebration.

“At first, St. Francis Xavier was skeptical about Ignatius of Loyola and his vision. But after discerning God’s calling for him, he became one of the first companions of Ignatius and co-founders of the Society of Jesus,” said the Prelate.

Cardinal Tagle further highlighted St. Francis Xavier’s missionary zeal, noting, “St. Francis was tasked to provide pastoral care mainly to the Catholics in Goa, then in Malacca and Maluku Island, proclaiming the Gospel with zeal amidst difficulties.” His Eminence added, “But the gospel of Jesus’ love is for all. So he ventured as a messenger of the Gospel to Japan to enter China, but he died on the island of Shangchuan.”

Cardinal Tagle continued, “In all his missionary travels and activities, he brought only the essential books for prayer, catechism, and the devout life. It was love for Jesus who had loved him first. Just love, that is all that mattered. The message emboldened the messenger. The messenger embodied the message.”

Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle called on the faithful to reflect on their roles as messengers of God’s word, emphasizing the importance of humility and authenticity in spreading the Gospel.

“Authentic messengers of God do not present themselves; nor do they find a way to be chosen; nor do they create their message,” Cardinal Tagle explained. He further highlighted that these messengers maintain a simple lifestyle and a meek attitude, even when faced with rejection, threats, and persecution. “They face rejection, threats, and persecution as doves, not as wolves, because they depend on God’s goodness and the power of God’s word.”

The Cardinal’s words drew a sharp contrast between true and false messengers. “In the history of the world, even to our time, we have witnessed the existence of false messengers. They pretend to be gods, bringing disaster to society,” he said. “They are called and sent by the false gods of superiority, ambition, greed, discrimination, injustice, indifference, and violence.”

Turning to the essence of the message itself, Cardinal Tagle discussed the nature of the Good News. The Good News, he clarified, is the message that “the Kingdom of God is at hand for you,” a proclamation of peace, love, and unity.

The Cardinal quoted the Apostle Paul’s reflection on the Good News, noting that it is “the mystery of Christ, which was not made known to human beings in other generations but has now been revealed to his holy apostles and prophets by the Spirit.” He continued, “The Good News is that God offers His Kingdom through Jesus and in the Holy Spirit. Where God reigns in Jesus, the walls and barriers separating people from each other will be torn down.”

He went on to explain that the love, mercy, and compassion of Jesus transcend earthly rulers who favour some and neglect others. “Those who allow Jesus to rule their hearts will regard each other not as strangers, threats, and enemies, but as brothers and sisters, members of the same family and body, co-heirs to the fullness of life.”

For Cardinal Tagle, the message of the Gospel is not a mere promise but a living, transformative truth.

Cardinal Filipe Neri Ferrão, welcomed all. Fr. Ramiro Luis, presented the Konkani translation of the homily. Fr. Henry Falcão expressed his gratitude to everyone involved in organising the feast and the Exposition of the Sacred relics. Debora Pereira led the liturgical singing, adding to the depth and beauty of the service. Fr. Candido Fernandes, the Director of the Pastoral Institute, played an instrumental role in animating the liturgy, while Deacon Slator Alemao served as the liturgical commentator, guiding the congregation through the sacred moments of the celebration.

Governor of Goa, Shri P.S. Sreedharan Pillai, Chief Minister of Goa, Dr Pramod Sawant, South Goa Member of the Parliament Capt. Viriato Fernandes, Leader of Opposition Yuri Alemao, Minister for Environment Alexio Sequeira, Minister for Transport, Mauvin Godinho, MLA’s Capt. Venzy Viegas, Elton Fernandes, Cruuz Silva, Adv. Carlos Fereira, Vijay Sardessai, other ministers and MLAs, the Ambassador of the Philippines, the Consul General of Portugal, Diplomats of a few countries, and other State and central govt officials were present on the occasion.

Thousands of pilgrims from Pune, Kolhapur, Belgaum, and some parts of Goa came on foot and participated in the feast Mass, for which the Archbishop made a special mention, welcoming and thanking them. There was a long queue for the veneration of the Sacred Relics of St. Francis Xavier.

Other masses on the day of the feast were at 3.45, 5, 6.00, 7.15, 8.30, and 12.15 in the morning, and 3.30, 5, and 6.15 (English) in the evening. Novena in preparation for the feast began on 24th November wherein each day was dedicated to the intention of all the centers, commissions, and other bodies of the Archdiocese. A day for the Priests, Religious Brothers, and consecrated women were also dedicated. There were masses in Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi, French, Portuguese, Kanada, and English apart from Konkani during the days of Novena. Deaneries also celebrated masses during the days of the novena. An inter-religious prayer meet was also organised in the main pandal during one of the days of Novena. Men’s religious congregations also celebrated evening mass during the days of the novena.

