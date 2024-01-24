St Joseph’s Institute of Philosophy Mangalore, Declared Ecclesiastical Higher Education Institution

Mangaluru: In a momentous ceremony held at St Joseph’s Seminary, Jeppu, St Joseph’s Institute of Philosophy in Mangalore was officially declared as an Ecclesiastical Higher Education Institution on January 24, 2024. The proclamation of the Decree was conducted by Rev. Dr Matthew Attumkal, CMI, Dean of the Faculty of Philosophy at Dharmaram Vidya Ksetram, Bangalore.

The declaration took place in the presence of Most Rev. Dr Peter Paul Saldanha, the Bishop of Mangalore and the Moderator of the Institute. Rev. Fr Ronald Serrao, Rector of St Joseph Seminary, extended a warm welcome to the dignitaries and the gathered audience.

Rev. Dr Ivan D’Souza, the Director of St Joseph’s Institute of Philosophy, elucidated on the significance of becoming an Institute of Philosophy. He highlighted that an Institute is required for students to obtain B.Ph. in order to qualify themselves for their further studies in Theology. B.Ph. degree would motivate the candidates to take philosophical study seriously and help them to philosophise in a deeper way. It also motivates the teaching faculty to be rigorous, responsible and serious about teaching philosophy. It would pave the way both for the staff and students for the learning of local or regional literature, culture, history, beliefs, practices and philosophy.

Dr Mathew highlighted that the affiliation is valid for five years on an experimental basis, and the certification is recognised in Europe and America. He also announced that the online library of Philosophy at Dharmaram is now accessible for students at St Joseph’s Institute.

“We assure our support and help in the journey of learning and imparting knowledge,” Dr. Mathew assured, emphasising the commitment to foster a conducive learning environment.

Most Rev. Dr Peter Paul Saldanha officially announced and proclaimed the Decree of Promulgation, “The Dicastery for Culture and Education, on Oct, 23, 2023, issued the Decree of Erection of St Joseph’s Institute of Philosophy, Mangalore, affiliating it with the Faculty of Philosophy of the Pontifical Atheneum Dharmaram Vidya Kshetram, Bangalore, and approving its Statutes. With much hope and prayer that St Joseph’s Institute of Philosophy, Mangalore, will fulfil its objectives and the expectations that the Church has reposed on it, I am pleased to promulgate these Statutes of St Joseph’s Institute of Philosophy and decree that they shall come into force on Jan.1, 2024.”

In his address Bishop Peter expressed his gratitude, stating, “It’s a God-sent moment for us to have the institute of higher education in philosophy in our centre, providing access for all women religious to undergo education along with men.” He emphasised the versatility of philosophy as a discipline, covering dialogues across all fields of knowledge. The Bishop urged both students and staff to seize this opportunity, as the institute will undergo evaluation after five years.

Fr George Kulankara introduced the faculty of Dharmaram Vidya Ksetram, underlining the collaboration and exchange of knowledge between the institutions.

The ceremony concluded with a cultural presentation, as ‘Tulunadu Purana’ was staged to celebrate the rich culture and art forms of Tulunadu and Canara Christians. The depiction included Yakshagana, Kambala, Korikatta, Folk Dance, Gumta, Baila, Roce, and wedding ceremony, adding an artistic touch to the event.

Fr Manoj Mathew, the teacher of philosophy proposed the vote of thanks and acknowledged the help and assistance of every one.

This momentous declaration marks a significant step for St Joseph’s Institute of Philosophy, solidifying its position as an Ecclesiastical Higher Education Institution in Mangalore with a commitment to imparting knowledge and fostering intellectual growth.

Most Rev. Dr Aloysius Paul D Souza, Bishop Emeritus, Rev. Dr Joseph Martis, Sr Lilly Pereira, Rev. Dr Rocky DCunha, OFM CAP, Religious Sisters and Priests and the staff and students of St Joseph Seminary were present.

Pics & Report: Fr Anil Ivan Fernandes, CCC