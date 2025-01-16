St. Lawrence Basilica is All Set to Celebrate Annual Feast From Jan 26- 30

Karkal: The annual festival of St. Lawrence Basilica will be held on January 26, 27, 28, 29, and 30, 2025. In a Press Conference, Rev. Fr. Alban D’Souza Rector of the Basilica said that all necessary preparations have been made, and the Basilica is ready for the celebration. We will ensure that the devotees who visit the shrine have a spiritually enriching, mentally satisfying, and memorable experience.

Special Events

1. Children’s Day: On January 26, 2025, there will be special prayers and Mass for children.

2. Sick Peoples Day: On January 27, 2025, three special Masses will be held for the sick. We request the sick people to come and participate in the Mass on the same day.

3. Divine Masses: During the festival days, 31 Konkani and 7 Kannada divine Masses will be held, totalling 38 Masses. Prominent Bishops from Belthangady, Baruipur, Mangalore, and Udupi will celebrate these Masses.

Facilities for Devotees.

1. CCTV Cameras: 72 CCTV cameras have been installed inside and outside the Basilica for the safety and security of devotees.

2. Confession Facility: Confession facilities have been arranged for Catholic devotees near the ‘Pavad Murti’ on the right side of the Basilica.

3. Offerings: Devotees can offer their vows in the form of money, materials, and candles on the left side of the Basilica.

4. Drinking Water: Arrangements have been made to provide clean and cool drinking water at five places in the Basilica premises.

5. Toilets: Modern toilets with facilities for the differently-abled and senior citizens have been provided near the Police Service Center and Priest House.

Security and Traffic Arrangements

1. Police Personnel: Police personnel will be deployed to maintain law and order and ensure the safety of devotees.

2. Vehicle Parking: Vehicle parking facilities have been arranged near Pulkeri, Duppada Katte, and other designated areas. Vehicles will not be allowed beyond the barricade.

Traffic Route

Vehicles coming from Kabettu will be diverted via Pulkeri and Duppada Katte to avoid congestion. Vehicles will be allowed to park on the left side of the road near the Garden House and other designated areas. Rickshaws will be allowed to ply only up to the barricade.

Vehicle Pass Holders

1. Vehicle pass holders can park their vehicles near the Panchayat Toilet, turn left, and proceed to the designated parking area.

Prohibited Areas

1. Except for police vehicles and emergency services, no other vehicles will be allowed to enter the Basilica premises.

2. Only authorized stall holders will be allowed to sell items inside the Basilica premises.

Special Events

1. On January 27, 2025, at 8:00 PM, a Yakshagana performance, “Mahatma Lawrence,” will be held at the Basilica premises.

Infrastructure Development

1. A new statue of St. Lawrence, carved from a single stone, has been installed on the right side of the Basilica.

2. The pavement leading to the Basilica has been renovated to prevent dust and provide a smooth walkway for devotees.

3. Interlock tiles have been laid in the Basilica premises to prevent dust and provide a clean environment.

Additional Information

1. The Basilica premises will be closed to vehicles except for police and emergency services.

2. Only authorized vendors will be allowed to sell items inside the Basilica premises.

3. A Yakshagana performance will be held on January 27, 2025, at 8:00 PM.

4. The Basilica premises have been renovated to provide a clean and dust-free environment.

5. We request the public to cooperate with the authorities to ensure a smooth and safe celebration.

Assistant Parish Priest Fr Larry Pinto, Spiritual Director Fr Roman Mascharenhas, Basilica Vice President Santhosh D’Siliva, Secretary Ronald Noronha, Vandish Mathais, Valerian Pais, and others were present.



