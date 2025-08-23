St Mother Teresa Vichara Vedike Holds Successful Full-Scale Meeting in the City

Mangaluru: The full-fledged meeting of the St Mother Teresa Vichara Vedike was held successfully today in the city under the leadership of the forum’s President, Mr. Roy Castelino. The enthusiastic participation of over 70 members greatly contributed to the vibrancy and success of the program.

The colorful event brochure was officially released by Mr. Roy Castelino, who handed it over to Mr. Stany Alvares, President of the Konkani Sahitya Academy. Several participants shared valuable suggestions and ideas to ensure the success of the upcoming program scheduled for September 11.

The meeting witnessed the presence of several dignitaries including Mr. Santosh D’Souza Bajpe, President of the Catholic Sabha; Mr. Lakshman, leader of the Adivasi Rights Coordination Committee; Dr. Jeevan Raj Kutthar, Principal of Yenepoya Educational Institutions; Ms. Flora Castelino, faculty member at St Aloysius College; Ms. Manjula Nayak, President of Samarasya Mangalore; and Ms. Sumathi S. Hegde, a prominent women’s leader. Several key members of the Vedike, including Mr. Dolphy D’Souza.

Notable attendees at the program included Stany Lobo, Dr. Krishnappa Shetty Konchadi, Dr. Vasanth Kumar, K. Kariya, Eric Lobo, Flavy Crasta Attavar, Marlin Rego, B.N. Devadiga, Mithun Raj Kutthar, Ashokan Bolara, Santosh D’Souza Panjimogaru, Samarth Bhat, Greta Teacher, S.L. Pinto, Alwin D’Souza, Asumpta D’Souza, Vidya Shenoy, J. Ibrahim Jeppu, Hazel Teacher, Queenie Percy Anand, Purushottam Poojary, Florine D’Souza, Arun D’Souza Shaktinagar, Santosh Bajal, Yogeesh Jappinamogaru, Tony Pinto, Charan Shetty, Naveen Konchadi, Felix D’Souza, Rakesh Kundar, Oswald Purtado, James Praveen, Kamalaksha Jalligudde, Ravindra Vamanjoor, Krishnan Menezes, Shekhar Vamanjoor, Nithin Bangera Yeyyadi, Tayyub Bengre, Rehman Khan Kunjattabail, Jyothi, Mohammad Ayub Shah, Neeta D’Souza, Shailaja Rajesh, Krishna Inna, and many others.

The meeting served as a platform for collaborative planning and community engagement, setting the stage for a grand and meaningful celebration in September.