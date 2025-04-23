Stand united with India in fight against terrorism: Israel after Kashmir attack

Jerusalem: Israel on Tuesday severely condemned the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam, saying that it stands united with India in the fight against terror.

“Deeply saddened by the heinous terror attack on tourists in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. Our thoughts are with the victims and their families. Israel stands united with India in the fight against terror,” Israel’s Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar posted on X.

Israeli Ambassador to India, Reuven Azar also took to social media, expressing solidarity with India after the dastardly attack on innocent civilians.

“Sad and appalled following the terrorist attack in J&K which took the lives of innocent civilians. Our thoughts are with the victims and their families and our support is for the security forces in their struggle against terror,” said Azar.

As per reports, terrorists fired indiscriminately at tourists who were enjoying horse-riding in Baisran – a small meadow about 4 kms away from the Pahalgam market – at around 2.30 pm on Tuesday.

“One tourist was killed in this attack, and several others, including tourists and locals, were injured. The injured have been shifted to Pahalgam hospital, from where those with critical injuries have been shifted to Srinagar for specialised treatment,” an official said, adding that the area has been cordoned off by the security forces to trace the assailants.

Sources said the casualty figure could rise as several people were critically injured.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, currently on a State Visit to Saudi Arabia, expressed deep anguish over the incident and assured that swift and decisive action would follow.

“I strongly condemn the terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. I pray that the injured recover at the earliest. All possible assistance is being provided to those affected,” he posted on X.

In a stern warning to the perpetrators, he added, “Those behind this heinous act will be brought to justice… they will not be spared! Their evil agenda will never succeed. Our resolve to fight terrorism is unshakable and it will only grow stronger.”