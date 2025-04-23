US, Russia, UAE, Iran condemn terrorist attack in Kashmir, express solidarity with India

New Delhi: Expressing their condolences over the terrorist attack in which at least 16 tourists, including two foreigners, were killed and 20 other tourists and locals injured in the Pahalgam hill station in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Tuesday, US, Russia, the UAE and Iran have condemned the attack and expressed solidarity with India in its fight against terrorism.

Taking to his own social medium platform, Truth Social, US President Donald Trump wrote: “Deeply disturbing news out of Kashmir. The United States stands strong with India against Terrorism. We pray for the souls of those lost, and for the recovery of the injured. Prime Minister Modi, and the incredible people of India, have our full support and deepest sympathies. Our hearts are with you all!”

Russian President Vladimir Putin extended his condolences to President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the tragic consequences of the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.

“Kindly accept the sincere condolences over the tragic consequences of the terrorist attack in Pahalgam whose victims were civilians — citizens of various countries. This brutal crime has no justification whatsoever. We expect that its organisers and perpetrators will face a deserved punishment. I would like to reiterate our commitment to further increasing cooperation with Indian partners in fighting terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. Please convey words of sincere sympathy and support to the near and dear ones of the deceased as well as wishes for a speedy recovery of all injured,” Putin wrote.

Russian Ambassador To India, Denis Alipov, wrote on X: “Deepest condolences to the people and the Indian government over the heinous terror attack against tourists in Pahalgam. Russia resolutely stands with India.”

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) on late Tuesday night strongly condemned the terrorist attack that targeted tourists in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, resulting in dozens of deaths and injuries of innocent people.

In a statement, the UAE’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirmed that the UAE expresses its strong condemnation of these criminal acts and its permanent rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism aimed at undermining security and stability in contravention of international law.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs also expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the government and people of India, and to the families of the victims of this heinous attack, as well as its wishes of a speedy recovery for all the injured.

The Iranian Embassy in New Delhi strongly condemns the terrorist attack in the city of #Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which resulted in the death and injury of a large number of innocent people.

Taking to X, the Embassy wrote: “We extend our heartfelt condolences to the government and people of India, especially to the families of the victims of this attack, and wish a speedy recovery and good health to the injured. @DrSJaishankar @MEAIndia.”