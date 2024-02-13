Starting a new political innings: Ashok Chavan joining BJP today



Mumbai: Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Ashok Chavan said that he will be joining the Bharatiya Janata Party here on Tuesday afternoon.

Speaking to mediapersons, Chavan said that he will start his new political innings with the BJP from now.

“I will join the BJP today afternoon in the presence of state President Chandrashekhar Bawankule, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis and Ashish Shelar,” said Chavan.

He is likely to be nominated as a BJP candidate for the upcoming biennial elections to the Rajya Sabha from Maharashtra.

Chavan, 66, dropped a bombshell when he abruptly quit the Congress Party and also as Bhokar MLA, with which he was associated for over 40 years.

However, Monday he remained in a denial mode about his future political plans which he said he would announce in a couple of days.