‘Stay Away from Drugs’: Judge Nitin Y. Rao Urges Youth

Udupi: Drug addiction not only destroys an individual’s health but also has far-reaching consequences for families, society, and the nation’s economy. Young people must therefore remain vigilant and stay away from narcotic substances, said Nitin Y. Rao, Senior Civil Judge and Member Secretary of the Udupi District Legal Services Authority.

He was speaking after inaugurating the #RISE & BeDa BRO anti-drug awareness programme, organised by the Udupi District Police, at Shyamili Auditorium in Ambalpady on Tuesday by watering a sapling.

Expressing concern over the growing incidence of drug addiction among youth, Judge Rao said there is an urgent need to create widespread awareness about its harmful effects. He noted that many youngsters fall into the trap of drugs due to the misconception that “trying it once won’t cause any harm.” Peer pressure, academic stress, and misleading portrayals in some films are also influencing young people to experiment with narcotic substances, he said.

Explaining the legal consequences under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, he said the punishment depends on the quantity of drugs seized. Possession of a small quantity can attract imprisonment of up to one year, a fine of up to Rs 10,000, or both. Possession of commercial quantities can result in rigorous imprisonment ranging from 10 to 20 years and a fine between Rs 1 lakh and Rs 2 lakh, with bail being difficult to obtain in many cases.

Judge Rao urged the public to support the police department’s anti-drug awareness campaign, stating that collective efforts would help make Udupi a drug-free district.

Social Media Fueling Drug Abuse: SP Hariram Shankar

Udupi Superintendent of Police Hariram Shankar, in his introductory address, expressed concern over the growing influence of social media on youth, saying it has contributed to the increasing prevalence of drug abuse.

He pointed out that drug consumption is often portrayed as normal on social media platforms, influencing some youngsters to first become drug users and later turn into drug peddlers.

“This is not just a threat to an individual’s future but a serious challenge to society as a whole,” he warned.

The SP also announced that the district police have introduced a QR code-based reporting system to strengthen the fight against narcotics. Members of the public can scan the QR code and immediately report incidents involving the sale, transportation, or consumption of drugs anywhere in the district.

Appealing for public cooperation, Hariram Shankar said the police are committed to making Udupi a drug-free district and urged every citizen to actively participate in the campaign.

‘Avoid Bad Habits Before They Become Addictions’

Presiding over the programme, Additional Deputy Commissioner Abid Gadyal said every individual has the power to choose how they live their life, and avoiding harmful habits such as drug abuse is also a personal choice.

“Once addiction takes hold, it does not let go until it ruins a person’s life. Therefore, young people must stay away from such destructive habits,” he said.

Among those present were District Surgeon Dr. Ashok Kumar, In-charge Deputy Director of Pre-University Education Ravindra Upadhyaya, George Serv College Coordinator Sojan, Director of Youth Empowerment and Sports Dr. Roshan Shetty, Nityananda Gavkar, Dr. Prakash Tolar of Sri Matha Hospital, Kundapura, G. Shankar College Principal Nikhita, Manjunath Bhat, and other dignitaries.

Additional Superintendent of Police Sudhakar Nayak administered the anti-drug pledge. Ramesh, a staff member of Udupi Town Police Station, delivered the invocation. Kundapura Sub-Division DySP H.D. Kulkarni welcomed the gathering, while Raghavendra, Inspector of the Udupi Women Police Station, proposed the vote of thanks.