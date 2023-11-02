Strict action against illegal mining: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah

Hospet: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah stated that the state government will take strict action against illegal mining. If any category of mining has a legal license, there will be full cooperation from all concerned departments.

He was responding to the media after inaugurating various development programmes at the Government Pre-university College campus today.

Reacting to the media’s query regarding mining, the CM said that a meeting was held with the Forest Department and appropriate directions were given not to disturb A, B, C or any category of mining. Alternative measures for mining in forest land were also discussed. We have fought against illegal mining in the past.

Review and Action:

Pre University College, high school and library buildings and various development programmes have been inaugurated at the cost of Rs 36 crore. About 3 thousand students benefit from these well-equipped buildings. He said that this work has been undertaken by the Kalyana Karnataka Development Board. Responding to the opinion expressed by the media about the need for a women’s degree college and a women’s police station in Vijayanagara district, he said that action would be taken after reviewing the matter.

BJP’s futile attempts to topple the government

Reacting to MLA Ramesh Jarakiholi’s prediction that the Congress government will topple soon, the CM said that the people of Karnataka have given the majority to the Congress party by 136 seats. The Congress government will rule for five years. I am going to continue as Chief Minister for five years. Since the BJP was successful once in Operation Kamala, they think that they can attempt again. But their efforts will go in vain, he said.

Decision of the High Command

Responding to a media query on whether there will be three Deputy Chief Ministers in the government, the CM said that Congress is a national party and not a regional party. He said that the party’s high command will decide on such issues.

Hampi Festival:

Answering a question on whether the Hampi Utsav will be celebrated grandly, he said that as Hampi Utsav was celebrated in January last year, this year too it will be celebrated in January.

Sugar Factory

Responding about setting up a sugar factory in Hosapet, the CM said that he would discuss the matter with the concerned authorities and take an appropriate decision.

Grants to Hampi University

Responding to a question about the lack of funds for Hampi University, he said that the funds would be provided immediately if Hampi University requested funds.