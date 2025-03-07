Strict measures taken on flashing of weapons & wheeling: K’taka Home Minister

Bengaluru: Responding to concerns raised on the incidents of flashing of weapons and wheeling endangering the safety and threatening the law and order system in the state, Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara stated on Thursday that the Police Department can’t remain idle, and neither can society.

“Strict measures are being implemented,” he said.

He made the statement during the Question Hour session in the Legislative Council, following JD (S) MLC S.L. Bhoje Gowda raising several questions related to the police department and law and order system in the state.

Parameshwara stated, a total of 136 wheeling cases have been registered across the state, with legal action taken against 128 individuals. In 2024, 266 cases were reported, leading to the arrest of 179 individuals. So far, in 2025, 47 cases have been registered, and 30 people have been arrested.

Strict legal action has been taken against miscreants engaging in criminal activities with deadly weapons. In 2023, 68 such cases were registered, and 147 accused were arrested. In 2024, 66 cases led to the arrest of 187 individuals. As of February 2025, 26 cases have been registered, and 86 offenders have been arrested. Whenever such cases come to light, immediate legal action is taken to ensure strict punishment, Parameshwara stated.

In Bengaluru, 242 cases of wheeling were registered in 2023, and out of 264 accused, 207 were arrested. In 2024, 532 cases were registered, leading to 479 arrests. In 2025, so far, 114 cases have been registered, and 102 individuals have been arrested, he said.

Hoysala vehicles and ASIs have been equipped with revolvers. A 24-hour beat system is in place, with a special focus on Bengaluru city, he mentioned.

“During my previous tenure as the Home Minister, I sent a delegation of police officers to London to study how the London Metropolitan Police respond to emergencies. That system has now been adopted in Bengaluru. A mechanism has been put in place to ensure that police respond immediately to incidents in different areas of the city. No matter what happens, the police respond within nine minutes. This process operates 24 hours a day,” Parameshwara underlined.

For women’s safety, the Pink Hoysala initiative is in place. Bengaluru city remains peaceful, and strict action has been taken without hesitation whenever incidents occur, he said.

The Goonda Act has been invoked against habitual offenders engaged in continuous criminal activities. In 2022, 44 cases were registered under this law, followed by 53 in 2023, 34 in 2024, and 8 so far in 2025, he said.

In Bengaluru city, 7,000 CCTV cameras have been installed at 1,640 locations, including high-resolution cameras with AI technology. Body-worn cameras have also been provided to the police. The latest technologies are being utilised not only in Bengaluru but across the state’s police force. Karnataka police are effectively using technology to carry out their duties, he said.

Opposition leaders have been making baseless claims that law and order in the state have deteriorated. However, there is no such issue. Across the state, 1,315 murder cases were reported in 2020, 1,340 in 2021, 1,346 in 2022, 1,294 in 2023, and 1,208 in 2024. So far, in January 2025, 100 cases have been reported. The number of murder cases has decreased, and police are continuously working to control criminal activities, Parameshwara said.

In recent times, cybercrime cases have been increasing. The state police department is focusing more on controlling cybercrimes. A dedicated cybercrime unit has been established, and a senior officer of DG rank has been appointed to oversee it. Cybercriminals are stealing crores of rupees from bank accounts daily and illegally acquiring personal data. Efforts are being intensified to curb cybercrimes, said Parameshwara.



