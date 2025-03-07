Rajasthan Police arrest 44 gamblers, recovers Rs 48.80 lakh

Jaipur: In a major crackdown on illegal gambling in Jaipur, police arrested 44 people involved in gambling activities.

Among them was Bablu Ganya, alias Firoz, who allegedly rented out his house for gambling. Authorities recovered Rs 48.80 lakh in cash from the gamblers. During the raid, two accused attempted to escape by jumping from the roof, resulting in fractures in their legs.

The police later paraded all the arrested individuals from Nahargarh police station to Sanjay Circle. Deputy commissioner North Rashi Doodi Dogra said that a special team was formed to conduct raids on gambling dens operating in the city.

She said that Bablu Ganya ran a well-known gambling operation in the Nahargarh area. To evade police action, he had installed CCTV cameras throughout the street and surrounding areas.

He would bring in gamblers from outside and set up the gambling house late at night, placing men on watch around the area for security. Aware of Ganya’s tactics, the police meticulously planned the raid using Google Maps, marking nearby houses to prevent the accused from escaping through rooftops.

During investigations, police discovered that Bablu Ganya had been running a gambling operation from his house, which was surrounded by closely connected neighboring houses. To evade capture, he would help gamblers escape through rooftops or hide them in nearby homes, claiming they were his relatives. This made taking action against the gambling den a challenging task for law enforcement.

To counter this, the police identified key locations and deployed a surveillance team. Bablu Ganya was known for being highly cautious—he would secretly escort gamblers into his house through a small back gate, ensuring they remained unnoticed. If questioned, he would insist they were family members.

To track movements in and out of his house, a special strategy was devised. Plainclothes officers, including both male and female personnel, along with informers, were strategically positioned around the area.

The stationed plainclothes officers, including both men and women, were asked to monitor movements in and out of the house. On Wednesday night, police received a tip-off about a large gathering at Ganya’s house, with significant amounts of money at stake.

Acting on this intelligence, the police raided the premises and caught 44 individuals gambling, seizing Rs 48.80 lakh in cash. During the raid, some accused tried to escape by pushing women forward as a diversion, but the police successfully apprehended them.