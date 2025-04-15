Strongly oppose using marginalised communities as pawns by CM Siddaramaiah: K’taka BJP on caste census

Bengaluru: Karnataka BJP leader R. Ashoka has slammed Chief Minister Siddaramaiah over the caste census report, stating that the party will strongly oppose his using the marginalised communities as pawns.

The Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly, Ashoka, said on Tuesday, “…Chief Minister Siddaramaiah seems to conveniently throw the caste census report like a smokescreen to divert public attention every time his position is threatened. This manipulative tactic is no longer a secret.”

“During the recent AICC plenary session in Delhi, CM Siddaramaiah faced a major setback. The high command pulled up his faction over multiple failures of the government, including issues like the honeytrap scandal. As a result, there is now a growing buzz within Congress circles that Siddaramaiah has suddenly begun chanting the caste census mantra. As I’ve said many times before, our party supports any genuine steps taken for the upliftment of backward communities in our society.”

“However, we strongly oppose using marginalised communities as pawns in a political game whenever someone falls behind in the snakes-and-ladders of politics or stumbles in the chessboard of power,” he emphasised.

“The Kantharaj Commission report is widely seen as unscientific, incomplete, inaccurate, and irrelevant. There are several reasons for this. In this context, I am putting forth a few serious questions to CM Siddaramaiah on behalf of the people of the state,” Ashoka stated.

Ashoka’s questions are: “There are suspicions that the Commission Secretary did not sign the caste census report. Is this true? If so, why was it not signed?”

“Jayaprakash Hegde, former chairperson of the Permanent Backward Classes Commission, stated that the original or handwritten copy kept in a sealed box is missing. What is the truth behind this?”

“If you were genuinely committed to the caste census, why didn’t you accept and implement the Kantharaj report in 2018?”

“There are complaints that the caste census conducted 10 years ago was not done scientifically, and many households were not even surveyed. Given this, why is there such a sudden rush to bring this report to the forefront now?”

“What is your response to the claim that this decade-old survey is no longer relevant in the present context?”

The LoP has demanded answers to his questions from the Congress government.

Ashoka said, “The Veerashaiva-Lingayat community has submitted a request not to accept this unscientific caste census report. Notably, the Deputy Chief Minister and KPCC President D.K. Shivakumar himself has signed in support of this demand. Even senior leaders of your own party, like Shamanur Shivashankarappa, have opposed it. Many pontiffs and religious leaders have also voiced their opposition. In light of all this, why didn’t the government take everyone into confidence and work toward a consensus over the last 22 months? Why bring the report to the cabinet all of a sudden?”

“Is the caste census report being strategically used to delay or escape the power-sharing agreement allegedly made with Dy CM D.K. Shivakumar?” Ashoka questioned.

“There is talk within the Congress party that you’ve fired this ‘caste census arrow’ to corner Dy CM D.K. Shivakumar. What do you have to say about this?” Ashoka asked CM Siddaramaiah.

“Isn’t using the caste census as a political weapon an insult to Dalits, backward classes, and marginalised communities? Isn’t using the sacred concept of social justice for political gain a betrayal of conscience?” Ashoka charged.

“How did the caste census data get leaked to the media? Was it a lapse by the government, or was the information deliberately leaked?” Ashoka asked.

“Sub-castes within the Veerashaiva-Lingayat and Vokkaliga communities have been separated. Why was this same approach not applied to Muslim and Christian communities? What is the motive behind this? What is your objection to conducting a fresh, scientific survey that would be acceptable to all?” Ashoka said.

“These are the concerns and doubts the people of the state have about the Kantharaj report. I urge CM Siddaramaiah to set aside personal pride and self-interest and make an honest and transparent decision,” he concluded.



