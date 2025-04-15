Udupi: Newborn Infant Found Deceased in Toilet

Udupi: A somber discovery was made near the Jamia Mosque in Malpe on March 14th, as the body of a newborn infant was found deceased within a toilet facility associated with the mosque. The incident has triggered a formal police investigation and generated significant concern within the local community.

According to a report filed with the Malpe Police Station by Suhail, the manager of the Jamia Mosque, the body was discovered at approximately 1:10 PM in a toilet located within a two-story building adjacent to the mosque near Malpe Junction. This facility is reportedly designated for use by workers employed within the building.

The official report details that the newborn infant was found deceased in the toilet. Law enforcement officials also noted the presence of blood stains on the surrounding walls, suggesting the possibility of pre- or perinatal death. Preliminary investigations suggest an unidentified individual clandestinely disposed of the body within the toilet, presumably in an attempt to conceal the birth.

The Malpe Police have registered a case under crime number 48/2025, Section 94 BNS (Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, referring to the offense of concealing birth with intent to prevent investigation), and have commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the infant’s death. Authorities are working to determine the identity of the individual responsible for the disposal of the infant.

Further details are expected to be released to the public as the investigation progresses.