Student protests unleashed to create Sri Lanka, Nepal-like situation in India: K’taka BJP

Bengaluru: Karnataka Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State President B.Y. Vijayendra on Thursday alleged that anti‑social elements had exploited the ongoing protests over the NEET controversy to create unrest in the national capital, claiming there was a conspiracy to unleash goons and create anarchy similar to what was witnessed in Sri Lanka and Nepal.

Addressing media at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru, Vijayendra said police personnel and media representatives were attacked during the unrest, adding that students could not have carried out such acts. He alleged that “Tukde‑Tukde gangs” were behind the violence and strongly condemned their actions.

Vijayendra further accused the Congress of attempting to derive political mileage from the NEET controversy despite the Centre taking prompt action following the alleged question paper leak.

He said the Narendra Modi‑led government acted immediately after learning about the leak and did not attempt to suppress information.

“As soon as the NEET paper leak came to light, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan ordered an inquiry. Understanding the seriousness of the matter, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Union government took all necessary steps. Thirteen persons were arrested overnight in connection with the case,” he said.

He alleged that the Congress, along with what he referred to as the “Cockroach Janata Party (CJP),” was staging protests for political purposes.

Vijayendra said PM Modi has consistently prioritised education and the future of India’s youth, noting that the Centre has introduced several measures to ensure transparency in examinations.

He added that the government has ordered the establishment of five fast‑track courts to investigate the NEET case and ensure swift punishment for the guilty.

Highlighting the Centre’s response, Vijayendra said conducting a NEET examination typically requires six months of preparation, but the Union government successfully conducted a re‑examination within 35 days and announced the results within 25 days.

He said the Centre is also considering computer‑based examinations, artificial intelligence and advanced monitoring systems to prevent recurrence of such incidents.

Questioning the ongoing protests at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar, Vijayendra alleged that LoP Rahul Gandhi had been abroad for 15 to 20 days and did not express concern for students then, but began staging protests near the Prime Minister’s residence immediately after returning.

He said Union Minister J.P. Nadda had already held discussions with a delegation and understood their concerns, adding that seeking the resignation of a Union minister was not the solution. He said the Centre was ready for a discussion on NEET in Parliament for as many hours as necessary.

Accusing the Congress of “playing with the future of the youth,” Vijayendra claimed the party remained silent on incidents involving police action against job aspirants in Dharwad and the stampede outside Bengaluru’s Chinnaswamy Stadium.

He further alleged that the Congress was attempting to create unrest despite the NDA government’s efforts to expand opportunities in higher education through increased MBBS seats, medical colleges, postgraduate medical seats, IITs and IIMs.



